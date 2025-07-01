By Sayan Bose

July 1, 2025

SATELLITE pictures have emerged showing fresh construction work at Iran's top nuclear facility after it was bombed by the US.

Tehran admitted its mountain-fortress nuclear site Fordow, which is at the heart of its doomsday nuclear program, was "badly damaged" after the US dropped more than a dozen bunker buster bombs.

Construction activity post-bombing at Fordow as of June 27; annotations by The Sun. Credit: Maxar via Reuters

A satellite overview shows earthmoving at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Facility on June 27; annotations by The Sun. Credit: Maxar via Reuters

A satellite view shows an overview of Fordow underground complex after the US bombings on June 21. Credit: Reuters

But the UN's top nuclear watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) warned Iran could start enriching uranium again within just months.

Latest satellite imagery appears to show construction work at the Fordow Nuclear Enrichment facility in Qom, near Tehran.

Heavy earthmoving equipment can be seen working near the impact craters caused by US GBU-57 bunker-buster bombs.

Excavators and cranes can also be seen working, while more construction trucks are visible on roads leading to the impact points at the site.

A new access road between the site's northern tunnel entrance and one of the impact craters can be seen after Israel said its air force struck Fordow to "disrupt" access to the site.

David Albright, a US weapons expert, said in his assessment that Iran may be filling the craters and conducting engineering damage assessments and radiological sampling.

It comes after President Trump claimed that the strikes had "obliterated" Iran's nuclear capabilities and "completely destroyed" the Fordow enrichment plant.

In an interview with Fox News, the US president said the Fordow enrichment site was "just thousands of tons of rock" and that "the whole place was just destroyed."

He said the strikes had landed at "the perfect time".

He added: "We went in, we destroyed their nuclear capability, and we stopped. It was a beautiful thing and they couldn't have gone on much further."

The president also slammed leaked preliminary findings from the Pentagon's Defence Intelligence Agency that said the damage was not severe enough to destroy its nuclear programme.

Tehran has admitted that Operation Midnight Hammer and the joint Israeli attacks did cause "excessive and serious" damage.

However, doubts remain about whether Iran quietly removed 408.6 kgs of uranium from its most sensitive sites before the strikes - potentially hiding nuclear material elsewhere in the country.

The uranium in question is enriched to 60 per cent - way above levels for civilian usage but slightly below weapons grade.

That material, if further refined to 90 per cent, would theoretically be sufficient to produce more than nine nuclear bombs.

President Trump dismissed such speculation, saying: "Nothing was taken out... too dangerous, and very heavy and hard to move!"

He added that satellite images showed trucks at the site only because Iranian crews were attempting to shield the facility with concrete.

But even with a ceasefire being agreed upon, President Trump made it clear he would "absolutely" consider bombing Iran again if it was ever needed.

He told reporters in the White House he would "without question" attack the country if US intelligence pointed towards Iran enriching uranium to concerning levels.

Meanwhile, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi says Iran likely will be able to begin to produce enriched uranium "in a matter of months," despite the damage.

He said: "They can have, you know, in a matter of months, I would say, a few cascades of centrifuges spinning and producing enriched uranium, or less than that."

He admitted Iran could still have stockpiles of enriched uranium, saying: "We don't know where this material could be.

"So some could have been destroyed as part of the attack, but some could have been moved. So there has to be at some point a clarification," he said in an interview with CBS.

For now, Iranian lawmakers voted to suspend cooperation with the IAEA, while Tehran rejected Grossi's request for a visit to the damaged sites, especially Fordow.

"We need to be in a position to ascertain, to confirm what is there, and where is it and what happened," Grossi said.

The 12-Day War began On June 13 when Israel launched Operation Rising Lion - a sophisticated campaign of bombing which targeted Iran's military nuclear sites.

The Israelis also brilliantly orchestrated Operation Red Wedding - 30 top Iranian military chiefs killed in near-simultaneous blitz as Israel sought to root out the country's military strength entirely.

Iran retaliated by launching daily salvos of ballistic missiles across Israel, but failed to hit any strategic targets.

Less than a fortnight later, President Trump joined the Israeli bombing campaign against Iran.

The US military's flagship B-2 Spirit stealth bombers dropped more than a dozen 30,000lb GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP).

The bunker-buster bombs were used to hit Iran's Fordow Nuclear Enrichment Plant.

Iran, which vowed to hit US military bases across the Middle East, sought its revenge by launching missiles at Al-Udeid Air Base - America's biggest military station in the region.

But Tehran seemingly cooked up a fake attack after passing warnings to its Qatari allies, which allowed all US service personnel and aircraft to be moved out of harm’s way.

President Trump dubbed the expected response "weak" before announcing that a ceasefire deal had been reached between the Israelis and Iranians.

It comes after a top Iranian cleric has issued a fatwa against President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - calling for their deaths.

In the Islamic religious decree, Grand Ayatollah Naser Makarem Shirazi branded both leaders as "enemies of God".

READ MORE:

Pentagon releases unseen videos of bunker busters that obliterated Iran nuke sites with blasts ‘that turned night to day’

US 'obliterates' Iranian main nuclear sites, Tehran declares 'war starts now'

Iran under siege as Israel blitzes spy HQ, jail & nuke site for SECOND time…while Ayatollah plots revenge in next 48hrs

Iran’s key losses in Israeli strikes: Nuclear Sites, Missile Factories Hit; Top Scientists, Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commanders, Civilians Dead

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.