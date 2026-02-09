By Steve Watson

February 10, 2026

Unchecked immigration policies have opened the floodgates for criminal networks to bleed taxpayers dry, while Democrat governors like Gavin Newsom turn a blind eye to the exploitation of vulnerable Americans.

The Trump administration is finally shining a light on the rampant fraud infesting America’s healthcare system, where foreign criminal elements exploit lax oversight to siphon billions from Medicare and Medicaid.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), has been on the front lines exposing these schemes that harm seniors and drain resources meant for real patients.

WATCH: DrOzCMS on X: “The clip Gavin Newsom doesn’t want you to see! Seniors and caretakers, please be careful! People, posing as salespeople, are targeting older Americans to trick them into signing up for Hospice without their knowledge. If they get you to sign, you will forfeit regular Medicare https://t.co/lafYH4ANvY” / X

Recent reports reveal the backlash from officials, with the late Gavin Newsom doppelganger filing a civil rights complaint against Dr. Oz, accusing him of baseless and racially charged claims that could deter participation in legitimate programs.

Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XIX – Gavin Newsom)

But as Oz’s investigations show, the real scandal is the unchecked abuse that’s ballooned under years of ‘progressive’ mismanagement.

In a stunning revelation, Dr. Oz highlighted the explosive growth in Minnesota’s autism care expenditures, pointing to potential fraud in a state long criticized for its loose immigration and welfare policies.

Oz details how Minnesota spent just $3 million on autism care in 2018, only to see that figure balloon to $400 million by 2024—a staggering 13,233.33% increase in just six years.

The surge raises red flags about welfare abuse, especially in areas with high Somali populations, where similar fraud patterns have emerged in childcare and food programs—classic examples of how globalist policies prioritize outsiders over American families.

Dr. Oz isn’t stopping at one state; he’s calling out the systematic exploitation that’s now infecting Nevada, courtesy of California’s overflow of criminal enterprises.

In a post on X, Oz declared, “Systematic hospice fraud in LA is spreading to Las Vegas. Seniors are harmed. Taxpayers are robbed. We are cracking down.”

WATCH: DrOzCMS on X: “Systematic hospice fraud in LA is spreading to Las Vegas. Seniors are harmed. Taxpayers are robbed. We are cracking down. https://t.co/Og9EVSv7iV” / X

This expansion underscores the dangers of sanctuary state policies that shield illegal operations, allowing fraudsters to hop borders and continue bilking the system while real hospice needs go unmet.

Fitness expert Jillian Michaels amplified Oz’s message, stressing the urgent need for safeguards against the loopholes letting criminals run rampant in Democrat strongholds.

WATCH: Jillian Michaels on X: “Dr. Oz exposes alleged fraud in California’s hospice industry and its impact on patients. He highlights how loopholes and mismanagement allow exploitation to continue unchecked. @DrOz urges reforms to safeguard vulnerable individuals and restore trust in the system. #DrOz https://t.co/jyIPRlQzJU” / X

The heart of the scandal lies in Los Angeles, where Oz uncovered a web of fake hospices operated by foreign mafia groups, exploiting America’s generosity to the tune of billions.

As Mario Nawfal’s X post above notes,

WATCH: Mario Nawfal on X: “🇺🇸Dr. Oz exposes $3.5 Billion Hospice Fraud Ring in Los Angeles Tied to Russian-Armenian Mafia On the ground in Van Nuys, Los Angeles: in a single four-block radius, there are 42 hospices, many with Cyrillic signage, boarded up windows, and no visible patients or staff https://t.co/G6gEHX0XXm” / X

Dr. Oz explained the mechanics of this taxpayer heist, directly challenging Governor Newsom doppelganger to step up instead of shielding the status quo.

WATCH: Chief Nerd on X: “🚨 NEW: Dr. Oz Explains How the Hospice Fraud Scheme Works in California “The home health care business is being decimated … because so much money is getting sucked to Los Angeles … Gov. Newsom, do your job … You know this is a real problem. People are dying. Act that way.” https://t.co/KWjXMcGfzo” / X

Under Democrat governance, these schemes flourish through ghost patients and sham companies, diverting billions while the deep state looks the other way—until the Trump team forces accountability.

By rooting out these mafia-driven scams, the administration is reclaiming billions for genuine care.

READ MORE:

How Fraud and Waste Harm Medicaid

Illegal Aliens Draining Medicaid Despite Federal Restrictions

The Legal Loophole That Costs Medicaid Billions

Breaking News: National Health Care Fraud Takedown Results in 324 Defendants Charged in Connection with Over $14.6 Billion in Alleged Fraud

BOTTOMLINE

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the 17th Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) under President Trump’s second administration, has been actively investigating and publicizing large-scale fraud in the U.S. healthcare system.

In early 2026, Oz highlighted an estimated $3.5 billion in hospice and home health care fraud concentrated in Los Angeles County, attributing much of it to organized crime groups, including Russian and Armenian mafia networks.

He described a sevenfold increase in hospice providers in the area over five years, far outpacing any natural rise in deaths, with fraudsters allegedly enrolling non-terminal patients, fabricating services, and billing Medicare for care that was never provided.

Oz detailed specific operations in Van Nuys, Los Angeles, where he identified 42 hospices within a four-block radius, many with Cyrillic signage and no visible activity, suggesting they were shell companies run by foreign gangs corrupting around 100 doctors to falsify patient diagnoses and enroll approximately 100,000 beneficiaries.

Similar patterns have emerged in Minnesota, where Oz estimated up to $4 billion in comparable fraud, describing it as “dwarfed” by California’s scale and involving “foreign criminal gangs” using courts to obstruct investigations.

Investigations continue, with Oz framing the issue as part of a national effort to eliminate waste in America’s $1.7 trillion healthcare budget.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.