February 27, 2025

The bloated, inefficient, and corrupt federal bureaucracy is finally facing a long-overdue reckoning.

President Donald Trump has ordered all federal agencies to prepare for significant reductions in workforce and structural reorganization.

According to a newly released memo from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), agencies must submit their initial plans for large-scale reductions in force (RIFs) by March 13, 2025.

This directive is part of Trump’s “Department of Government Efficiency” Workforce Optimization Initiative, an executive order signed on February 11, 2025, which aims to eliminate waste, bloat, and insularity in Washington’s deep state.

“The federal government is costly, inefficient, and deeply in debt. At the same time, it is not producing results for the American public. Instead, tax dollars are being siphoned off to fund unproductive and unnecessary programs that benefit radical interest groups while hurting hardworking American citizens,” according to the memo signed by OMB Director Russell T. Vought and Acting OPM Director Charles Ezell.

“This is the mandate of the American people,” the memo added, pointing to President Trump’s landslide victory on November 5, 2024, as proof that voters are fed up with Washington’s entrenched elite.

“President Trump required that “Agency Heads shall promptly undertake preparations to initiate large-scale reductions in force (RIFs), consistent with applicable law.” President Trump also directed that, no later than March 13, 2025, agencies develop Agency Reorganization Plans,” the memo states.

The administration’s goal is clear: gut unnecessary bureaucratic functions, fire underperforming government employees, and end taxpayer-funded handouts to radical special interests.

The cuts come in two waves. Phase 1 ARRPs, due March 13, are the opening salvo—initial layoffs, office closures, and a purge of non-essential roles.

Phase 2, due April 14, goes further, reimagining agencies with streamlined org charts, fewer managers, and a laser focus on efficiency.

By September 30, the transformation should be complete, with monthly progress reports keeping agencies on a short leash.

A sample timeline in the memo shows how fast this could move.

Agencies have until mid-March to map out “competitive areas” for RIFs, followed by a 30- to 60-day notice period (shortened with OPM waivers) before separations kick in.

Early retirement offers and attrition will soften the blow.

Notably, the OMB-OPM memo exempts key national security functions such as:

However, radical leftist strongholds within the government—such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Department of Education, and the bloated social welfare bureaucracy—are likely headed for deep cuts, following USAID.

You can read the full memo below:

