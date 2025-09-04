By Summer Raemason

September 4, 2025

THIS is the moment US military forces bombed a drug-running boat from the Tren de Aragua gang.

Dramatic footage shows a kinetic strike targeting and destroying a smuggling vessel in the Southern Caribbean.

Washington designates Venezuela's Tren de Aragua gang as a Maduro-backed terror group.

President Donald Trump confirmed that US forces attacked the boat, killing 11.

Speaking from the Oval Office today, President Trump said: "Over the last few minutes we just shot out a drug carrying boat, a lot of drugs on that boat.

"You'll be seeing that, it just happened moments ago, our Great General and head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who has been so incredible, including what took place in Iran knocking out potential nuclear power, I think within a month they would have had it if we didn't do what we did.

"And there's more where that came from. There's a lot of drugs pouring into our country. These came out of Venezuela, a lot of things are coming out of Venezuela. We took it out."

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted on X:

A senior defense official confirmed further information on the "precision strike" would "be made available at a later time."

This comes amid rising tension between Caracas and Washington.

Last week, the US leader sent warships to Venezuela as the country's dictator moved 15,000 troops to the border with Colombia.

Three US destroyers and 4,000 marines are sailing towards the South American coastline as tensions skyrocket.

It comes after Trump's administration announced a $50million bounty on the ruthless tyrant's head.

President Trump has accused President Nicolas Maduro of "mass murder, drug trafficking, sex trafficking, and acts of violence and terror across the United States and Western Hemisphere".

The White House previously accused the Tren de Aragua of having "unlawfully infiltrated the United States and are conducting irregular warfare and undertaking hostile actions against the United States."

President Trump also invoked the Alien Enemies Act against the Tren de Aragua gang as he continues efforts to speed up deportations.

The 1798 Act was last used to justify the internment of Japanese-American civilians during World War 2.

The Alien Enemies Act of 1798 gives gargantuan levels of authority to the Republican to target and remove undocumented immigrants.

It is designed as a law to be invoked if the US is at war with another country or a nation has invaded the US or threatened to do so.

The proclamation called for all of those subject to the measure to be arrested, detained and removed immediately.

President Trump said in a proclamation:

"All Venezuelan citizens 14 years of age or older who are members of TdA, are within the United States, and are not actually naturalized or lawful permanent residents of the United States are liable to be apprehended, restrained, secured, and removed as Alien Enemies."

But, a judge quickly blocked President Trump from invoking the act and ordered any flights carrying the gang members to turn around with the order now set for a battle through the courts.

Tren de Aragua is a transnational criminal organization and a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization from Venezuela.

Believed to have over 5,000 members, Homeland Security officials labeled the group “high threat,” according to US media reports.

In comments after the strike today, the US president wrote on X:

It comes as President Trump has laughed off wild online rumours about his death, dismissing them as “fake news” during a primetime address after days of frenzied speculation over his health.

The president appeared on Tuesday to announce that U.S. Space Command headquarters will move from Colorado to Alabama.

GROUND CONTROL

Inside Rocket City, Alabama, the birthplace of NASA ships that put man on moon, as President Trump taps it as the Space Command center

Huntsville earned the nickname Rocket City after producing the ship that put the Apollo 11 crew on the Moon in 1969.

He was then asked if he had seen the viral claims that he was no longer living.

“Really? I didn’t see that. That's pretty serious!” President Trump said, before insisting he had been busy behind the scenes.

“I did numerous interviews and had some pretty poignant posts on my social media site. I was very active over the weekend,” he added, noting that he also visited “some people” at his golf club in Sterling, Virginia.

The press conference had been called to announce that U.S. Space Command headquarters will move from Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Huntsville, Alabama — a reversal of fake Joe Biden’s 2023 decision to keep the base in Colorado.

President Trump originally reestablished Space Command in 2018, saying its mission was to defend U.S. interests in space.

BOTTOMLINE

The U.S. military carried out a lethal strike in international waters in the southern Caribbean against a vessel that had departed from Venezuela, suspected of transporting illegal narcotics and operated by members of the Tren de Aragua gang, which the U.S. had designated as a foreign terrorist organization earlier this year.

The strike resulted in the destruction of the boat and the deaths of 11 individuals identified as "narcoterrorists" linked to the group.

No U.S. forces were harmed, and President Trump described it as a warning to drug traffickers, stating there would be "more where that came from."

The declassified video released by the U.S. government and shared by President Trump shows black-and-white infrared imagery (likely from a drone or surveillance aircraft) of a small, fast-moving speedboat on open water at night.

The footage includes targeting crosshairs and labels like "UNCLASSIFIED."It captures the boat cruising steadily before a sudden impact from a missile—causes a bright explosion at the vessel's center.

The boat fragments, with debris scattering as it catches fire and begins to sink rapidly into the sea, leaving only smoke and small remnants visible before fading.

The sequence lasts about 20-30 seconds in most clips, emphasizing the precision and finality of the strike.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the details, linking the boat to Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan gang accused of mass murder, drug smuggling, and operating under Nicolás Maduro's influence.

This marks an escalation in U.S. anti-drug operations in the region, with some sources noting it's the first kinetic strike specifically against Tren de Aragua at sea.

