By Shelby Brooks

March 12, 2026

THIS is the moment US jets blitz Iranian boats laying sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz after President Trump raged “remove them now”.

The US President slammed Iran over reports the regime was deploying sea mines to further wreak havoc in the Strait of Hormuz.

President Trump has demanded Iran remove the mines immediately. Getty

CENTCOM shared footage of what they say is an Iranian naval vessel being struck by a projectile. AFP

The US military said that it has destroyed 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels. AFP

In footage released by U.S. Central Command on X, Iranian minelayers are wiped out by blasts under the cover of night.

US War Secretary Pete Hegseth said 16 naval vessels were eliminated.

American intelligence agencies had detected the rogue regime’s deployment of smaller crafts across the crucial waterway, according to CBS News.

Those boats can carry two and three mines each and were being stationed across the vital shipping route.

Once in place, a mine would blow any passing oil tanker out of the water.

The exact size of Iran’s mine stockpile is not publicly known, but estimates suggest the country may possess between 2,000 and 6,000 naval mines, including Iranian, Chinese and Russian-made variants.

Hundreds or thousands of detonatable mines in the narrow strait would block safe access to the passage to the 80 or so tankers that pass through each day.

The President lashed out at the Islamic regime on Truth Social on Tuesday evening, demanding Iran remove the mines “IMMEDIATELY!”.

President Trump said, “if for any reason mines were placed, and they are not removed forthwith, the Military consequences to Iran will be at a level never seen before.”

“If, on the other hand, they remove what may have been placed, it will be a giant step in the right direction!”

He added the US had no reports at that stage that the intelligence was correct.

President Trump also said the US was using the same technology deployed against drug traffickers to “permanently eliminate any boat or ship attempting to mine the Hormuz Strait.”

The Pentagon said earlier on Tuesday that it was striking Iranian mine-laying vessels and mine storage facilities.

The US-Israel war against Iran has already effectively halted shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, along Iran’s coast, where a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas normally passes.

On Monday, President Trump warned Tehran would face “death, fire and fury” if it tried to block the vital Strait of Hormuz.

Ali Larijani, head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, declared in response: “Iran does not fear your paper threats.”

“Strait of Hormuz will either be a Strait of peace and prosperity for all or will be a Strait of defeat and suffering for warmongers.”

Around a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas is transported through the Hormuz — a Persian Gulf chokepoint.

Satellite images show smoke billowing from a vessel following an explosion from the port of Bandar Abbas along the Strait of Hormuz today. AFP

It comes as prices have rocketed over fears the war in Iran will disrupt supplies of oil passing through the Middle East.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) previously said the vital trade route in the Gulf was closed to ships from the US, Europe and Israel.

They then claimed to have hit a US oil tanker sailing through the Strait.

Tankers seen off the coast of the Fujairah, as Iran vows to close the Strait of Hormuz. Reuters

Mammoth tankers laden with fuel supplies for Europe, China, India and Japan are now moored off Dubai and, further to the east, Oman.

Any lengthy blockade of the Strait could cause UK energy bills, the price of goods and inflation to soar.

Washington’s top general said the US military had started looking at ways to potentially escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz, should it be ordered to do so.

“We’re looking at a range of options there,” General Dan Caine told reporters at the Pentagon.

However, the US Navy has so far refused near-daily requests from the shipping industry for military escorts through the Strait.

Secretary of Energy Chris Wright posted on X on Tuesday that the US Navy had successfully escorted an oil tanker through the waterway, but later deleted the post.

Two tankers sit anchored as Iran vows to close the Strait of Hormuz. Reuters

Luojiashan tanker sits anchored in Muscat, as Iran vows to close the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing conflict.

Around a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas is transported through the Strait of Hormuz — a Persian Gulf chokepoint. Alamy

BOTTOMLINE

U.S. forces carried out airstrikes that destroyed 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, amid intelligence reports that Iran had begun deploying naval mines in the strategic waterway to disrupt global oil shipments.

The strikes were described as a preemptive action to prevent Iran from choking off the strait, which handles about 20% of the world’s oil trade.

U.S. Central Command released declassified infrared footage showing the operation: aerial views of small naval boats stationary or moving slowly on the water, followed by precise missile impacts causing explosions, fireballs, and debris scattering across the sea surface.

The video captures multiple vessels being hit in sequence, with smoke plumes rising and hulls breaking apart, emphasizing the “ruthless precision” of the attacks as noted by War Secretary Pete Hegseth.

This incident occurs against the backdrop of the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict, with the Pentagon describing it as part of the most intense bombardment phase yet, targeting over 5,000 sites in recent days to degrade Iran’s military capabilities.

