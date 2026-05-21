By Baxter Dmitry

May 21, 2026

While everyone argues about chemtrails, a new scientific paper quietly drops the next phase of the nightmare: deliberately flooding US skies with massive amounts of living fungal spores to mess with the weather.

The plan sounds like science fiction, but it’s spelled out in black and white.

Titled “Atmospheric Fungal Spore Injection: A Promising Breakthrough for Challenging the Impacts of Climate Change,” researchers detail the plan to release huge quantities of fungal spores as ice-nucleating particles. They want to use aircraft, drones, and ground systems to pump these living organisms into the air we breathe.

Forget old-school chemical cloud seeding. This is the new “green” version — biological warfare dressed up as climate salvation.

The elites claim it will make more rain, fight droughts, and save the planet.

What they don’t say out loud is what it will do to your lungs.

Fungal spores already cause serious problems. Aspergillosis cases keep climbing. Valley fever, histoplasmosis, and other respiratory fungal infections are spreading.

Inhale enough of these particles and they trigger allergies, asthma attacks, chronic inflammation, and full-blown infections — especially in kids, the elderly, and anyone with weakened immunity.

Now imagine that exposure happening every single day from the sky.

The paper itself admits the risks. It warns that injecting large amounts of fungal spores could harm people with respiratory conditions and disrupt soil and water ecosystems.

But that hasn’t stopped the push. Delivery systems already exist. Cloud seeding programs operate in multiple countries.

All they need is the green light to swap chemicals for fungi.

This is the classic globalist playbook. Create the climate crisis. Offer the “solution.”

Profit from the resulting sickness. Big Pharma stands ready with expensive antifungal drugs while populations grow weaker and more dependent.

Perpetual respiratory problems mean perpetual customers.

Natural fungal spores already travel long distances in the air. Scaling this up turns the entire atmosphere into a giant aerosol delivery system.

The spores are small enough to reach deep into your lungs. Fragments are even worse. And once released, there’s no turning them off.

This isn’t protection. It’s experimentation on a global scale without consent.

They treat the sky like their personal laboratory and the public like lab rats.

Watch for the rollout. More “emergency” weather modification programs.

Drone fleets in the sky. Sudden spikes in mystery respiratory illnesses are blamed on “climate change” or “mold season.”

They’ll tell you it’s all natural while they keep spraying.

The elites don’t breathe the same air as you. They don’t drink the same water. They don’t live under the same poisoned skies they create.

Their goal isn’t saving the planet — it’s controlling it and controlling you through constant low-level health warfare.

READ MORE:

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WHISTLEBLOWERS LEAK Chemtrail Blueprint – President Trump Launches Operation Sky Reclaim to Seize Control of U.S. Airspace from Deep State Spray Networks!

Secret Geoengineering Ops Creating Toxic Snow to STARVE Americans, COLLAPSE Farming, WIPE OUT Ecosystems, and UNLEASH DEATH GRID of Food Shortages, Mass Illness, and Engineered Climate CHAOS!

Declassified Documents Expose CIA Plot to Weaponize U.S. Weather Control Programs

BOTTOMLINE

The paper, titled “Atmospheric Fungal Spore Injection: A Promising Breakthrough for Challenging the Impacts of Climate Change Through Cloud Seeding and Weather Modification,” is a review article, not a proposal for immediate action or a funded project.

Some fungal spores naturally act as ice-nucleating particles (INPs) or cloud condensation nuclei. They can help water droplets freeze or clump together at warmer temperatures than they otherwise would, potentially aiding precipitation.

The authors suggest this natural property could theoretically be explored as a more “biocompatible” or sustainable alternative to traditional cloud-seeding agents like silver iodide.

Fungal spores already enter the air in massive quantities naturally (tens of millions of tons globally per year from mushrooms, molds, etc.). They play a documented role in cloud formation and precipitation as primary biological aerosol particles (PBAPs).

Actual weather modification and geoengineering (what’s really happening)

Cloud seeding: Used operationally in ~10+ U.S. states (e.g., Utah’s large programs for snow enhancement) with silver iodide or salt.

Solar geoengineering research (stratospheric aerosol injection): Small-scale experiments or modeling with sulfur dioxide, calcium carbonate, etc., aim to reflect sunlight to cool the planet.

Fungal spores are fascinating natural players in weather, and exploring bio-based cloud seeding is legitimate research.

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