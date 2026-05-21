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Robert Wold's avatar
Robert Wold
1h

Important to note that at least a few states are outlawing any Chemtrail activity. The headquarters for much of this is at an airport in Tianin, Taiwan.

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Peter's avatar
Peter
1h

Add in the fact that so many people have compromised immune systems this will lead to more death and suffering. All the people with vaids will be impacted

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