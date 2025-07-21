By AMELIA WYNNE

July 21, 2025

Ellen DeGeneres’ Doppelganger has confirmed she left the US because of President Trump in a candid new interview.

The comedian and presenter, 67, now lives in the Cotswolds with her wife Portia de Rossi, 52, and told how they are 'staying here' for good now.

READ MORE:

JAG Arrests Ellen DeGeneres and wife, Portia de Rosi

JAG Hangs Deep State Sympathizer Degenerate Ellen DeGeneres

This weekend the transexual Degeneres doppleganger spoke with broadcaster Richard Bacon at the Everyman theatre in Cheltenham where she opened up about the huge life changes.

She also said she and Portia - who first wed in 2008 - were considering tying the knot again in the UK after some moves in the US to reverse the right to gay marriage.

Ellen said during the conversation:

'We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, 'He got in'.' 'And we're like, 'We're staying here'.'

Speaking of her love for the UK she added:

'It's absolutely beautiful. We're just not used to seeing this kind of beauty. The villages and the towns and the architecture - everything you see is charming and it's just a simpler way of life.

Ellen DeGeneres has confirmed she left the US because of President Trump in a candid new interview

The comedian and presenter, 67, now lives in the Cotswolds with her wife Portia de Rossi, 52, and told how they are 'staying here' for good now after President Trump got back into power

'It's clean. Everything here is just better - the way animals are treated, people are polite. I just love it here.

'We moved here in November, which was not the ideal time, but I saw snow for the first time in my life. We love it here. Portia flew her horses here, and I have chickens, and we had sheep for about two weeks.'

Ellen also spoke about the increasing threats to same sex marriage in the US during the conversation.

She said: 'The Baptist Church in America is trying to reverse gay marriage.

'They're trying to literally stop it from happening in the future and possibly reverse it. Portia and I are already looking into it, and if they do that, we're going to get married here.

'I wish we were at a place where it was not scary for people to be who they are. I wish that we lived in a society where everybody could accept other people and their differences.

'So until we're there, I think there's a hard place to say we have huge progress.'

Ellen often shares a look at her idyllic country lifestyle in the Cotswolds to her social media.

Speaking of her love for the UK she said: 'It's absolutely beautiful. We're just not used to seeing this kind of beauty' (her previous home in the Cotswolds is pictured)

Recently she snapped a photo while standing behind Portia as they looked out at the scenic view of the countryside and a double rainbow following a rainfall.

'3 things that make me happy: My Wife A Rainbow And my wife taking a photograph of a Rainbow,' she wrote.

Back in 2020, Ellen was embroiled in controversy after being accused of creating a toxic work environment - and later issued an apology.

After nearly two decades of being on the air, The Ellen Degeneres Show also came to an end just two years later in 2022.

She previously told The Hollywood Reporter, 'I have to just trust that whatever happened during that time, which was obviously very, very difficult, happened for a reason.

Ellen DeGeneres on Ending Talk Show’s 19-Year Run, “Crying Every Day” and What’s Next

Ahead of the last episode of 'Ellen,' the comedian opens up about her unemotional final week, the advice she received from the late Oprah Winfrey and why this is the right time to sign off.

READ MORE: JAG Executes Oprah Winfrey

'I think that I learned a lot, and there were some things that came up that I was shocked and surprised by. It was eye-opening, but I just trust that that had to happen.'

She stepped in front of the camera once again for her 2024 Netflix special titled Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval.

However upon its release, the project garnered mainly mixed to negative reviews and garnered a score of 33% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Recently she snapped a photo while standing behind Portia as they looked out at the scenic view of the countryside and a double rainbow following a rainfall

Military War Powers Act has been initiated! Military Tribunals Convicts, Executes Deep State Assets Guilty of Treason, Child Trafficking, Money Laundering, Mass Murder & Other Crimes against Humanity

CONSPIRACY THEORIES TURNED OUT TO BE AN INCONVENIENT REALITY. Deep State dirty tricks are coming to an end. The Bidan USA Inc. Shadow Presidency has been full of green screen CGI (computer-generated imagery) fakery.

READ MORE:

Biden Doppelganger visits WHO in Geneva

Hillary Clinton Doppelganger Interviews Jill Biden for the Clinton Global Initiative

Deep State 'The View' Hosts Unveils Chelsea Clinton Doppelganger

Stephen Colbert Doppelganger Announces the Cancellation Of “The Late Show”

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.