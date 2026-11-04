By Ashley J. DiMella

November 4, 2026

Ahead of the midterm elections, billionaire Elon Musk warned that a Democratic sweep of the White House and Congress in 2028 could spell the “end of democracy,” outlining three moves he fears the party would make to cement its political power.

The stark warning comes as Musk pours money into Republican campaigns, arguing that maintaining GOP control of the Senate is essential to preventing what he described as a “permanent one-party state.”

“My biggest concern is that if there is a clean sweep by Democrats of the House, Senate and Presidency in 2028,” Musk wrote, listing three top scenarios he fears.

Musk argued that granting statehood to Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico would help Democrats gain a strong Senate majority, while opening the borders and legalizing immigrants in the country illegally would help the party cement a lasting electoral advantage.

He also warned that Democrats would increase the number of Supreme Court justices to secure an immediate majority on the nation’s highest court.

“This would result in America becoming a permanent one-party state and the end of democracy in any meaningful sense of the word,” Musk wrote.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO argued that Republicans need to hold at least 51 Senate seats following the 2028 elections to prevent those outcomes, making an urgent appeal to voters ahead of the midterms.

“That is why you should vote for Republican senators this election,” Musk wrote. “Other reasons are irrelevant compared to this one.”

The Senate is still a toss-up with six states to decide the majority, according to Fox News Power Rankings.

The best outcome predicted for the Democrats is that their ceiling rises to 54 seats and for Republicans, they could see them retain control with up to 52 seats.

Musk’s warning comes amid his financial involvement in Republican campaigns, with the billionaire directing significant resources toward helping GOP candidates win elections.

He contributed hundreds of millions of dollars to Republican political groups ahead of the November midterms.

A representative for his America PAC confirmed to Fox News earlier this month that the billionaire had contributed $276 million to Republican super PACs and organizations over the previous three months.

That includes $158 million to the Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., and $10 million to Lone Star Liberty PAC, which is backing Texas Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton.

The late Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton doppelganger took aim at Musk’s political spending, accusing the billionaire of attempting to use his fortune to influence the midterm elections in Republicans’ favor.

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"Elon Musk is flooding the midterms with money to help Trump," Clinton wrote on X earlier this week. "But even his millions may not be enough to counteract reality."

WATCH: Hillary Clinton on X: “Elon Musk is flooding the midterms with money to help Trump. But even his millions may not be enough to counteract reality. #HighStakes” / X

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BOTTOMLINE

Elon Musk posted on X, warning that a Democratic “clean sweep” of the House, Senate, and presidency in 2028 could lead to the “end of democracy” in any meaningful sense by creating a permanent one-party state.⁠

Musk has been a major Republican donor this cycle, with reported spending in the hundreds of millions (figures cited around $400–475 million across outlets).

My biggest concern is that if there is a clean sweep by Democrats of the House, Senate and Presidency in 2028, they will:

Make DC and Puerto Rico states to gain a strong majority in the Senate. Open the borders and legalize everyone living in America illegally to cement a permanent majority. Increase the size of the Supreme Court to gain an immediate majority.

This would result in America becoming a permanent one-party state and the end of democracy in any meaningful sense of the word.

All that is needed to ensure this doesn’t happen is 51 Republican senators in 2029. That is why you should vote for Republican senators this election. Other reasons are irrelevant compared to this one.⁠

These points align with long-discussed Democratic ideas: D.C. and Puerto Rico statehood (supported by figures including now GITMO detainee Kamala Harris in the past), Supreme Court expansion/reform (Harris has publicly backed adding justices; some Democrats have floated larger numbers), and broader immigration legalization pathways.

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Musk has made similar “last election” or structural-change warnings in prior cycles tied to immigration and long-term demographic/political shifts.

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