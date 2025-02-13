By Jordan Conradson

Elon Musk joined President Trump in the Oval Office Tuesday and took questions from reporters for the first time about his efforts to cut waste, fraud, and abuse from the federal government budget with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

President Trump signed the “Implementing the President’s ‘Department of Government Efficiency’ Workforce Optimization Initiative” executive order, meant to “restore accountability to the American public.”

The order also appoints “DOGE Team Leads” to create monthly hiring reports for agencies as agency heads “promptly undertake preparations to initiate large-scale reductions in force.”

Musk, wearing his signature Dark MAGA hat, was joined by his son, X.

In addition to the billions of dollars being funneled through USAID, Elon Musk revealed more bombshell discrepancies the DOGE team has discovered in their limited audit of government systems.

Early in the press conference, President Trump lambasted the “billions and billions of dollars in waste, fraud, and abuse,” adding that this is “one of the reasons I got elected.”

He continued, “It seems hard to believe that judges want to try and stop us from looking for corruption, especially when we found hundreds of millions of dollars worth–much more than that–in just a short period of time… Maybe we have to look at the judges because I think it’s a very serious violation.”

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Obama-appointed Judge Paul A. Engelmayer is already facing impeachment efforts after he issued an ex parte temporary restraining order that restricted access to Treasury systems exclusively to “civil servants,” explicitly excluding “all political appointees” from accessing these systems.

Unlike the unelected bureaucrats and radical left politicians spending all this money, President Trump and Elon Musk campaigned on this issue, and they were 100% transparent with his plans to audit the federal government with DOGE.

It’s highly suspicious, to say the least, that they’re under fire from partisan judges and Democrats for exposing the corruption in government after President Trump was duly elected to do exactly what he’s doing.

Musk later revealed some of his findings, including likely dead people receiving Social Security at 150 years old. This is clearly fraud.

Musk: There's crazy things, like just a cursory examination of Social Security, and we’ve got people in there that are 150 years old. Now, do you know anyone that’s 150? I don't, okay? They should be in the Guinness Book of World Records; they're missing out. So, you know, that's a case where like I think they're probably dead. That's my guess. Or they should be very famous, one of the two.

He also discovered that despite making middle-class wages in their government positions, "quite a few" of the government bureaucrats are becoming multi-millionaires, likely "at the taxpayers' expense," says Musk.

Musk: We do find it sort of odd that there are quite a few people in the bureaucracy who have ostensibly a salary of a few hundred thousand dollars but somehow manage to accrue tens of millions of dollars in net worth while they are in that position, which is what happened to USAID.

We're just curious as to where it came from. Maybe they're just very good at investing in which case we should take their investment advice perhaps. But it seems to be mysteriously they get wealthy, and we don't know why. Where does it come from?

And I think that the reality is they're getting wealthy at the taxpayers' expense. That's the honest truth of it.

