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Chef C J's avatar
Chef C J
Oct 2

You’re goofing on me, right? This is satire? Right???

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Dr Juergen Ott (“Doc Jerry”)'s avatar
Dr Juergen Ott (“Doc Jerry”)
Oct 2

Interesting to say the least..

Well, Fulford has always kind of indicated Musk to become next President (as the head of a key freemasonary lodge).

Meaning, this rather unexperienced chap needs at least some basic admin experience before 😀

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