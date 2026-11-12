By Baxter Dmitry

November 12, 2026

Elon Musk has floated a plan to deploy between 20 and 30 million humanoid robots to replace half the U.S. population.

Musk’s math supplies the mechanism: a robot works 168 hours a week, delivers five times the productivity of a human, and never sleeps, strikes, or asks for a raise.

By his own estimate, roughly 120 million Americans currently contribute “net positive output.” To match that, he says, you’d need only 20 to 30 million machines.

The implication is brutal: 90 million Americans are considered “useless” and rendered economically redundant.

WATCH: Clash Report on X: "Elon Musk: If you have a humanoid robot that is extremely productive and can work 24/7, it's working 168 hours a week. You can expect roughly a productivity per week that is on average five times better than a person. Take the population of the United States. Perhaps around https://t.co/twT0Jf6L4J" / X

Yuval Noah Harari, the WEF advisor, has spent years popularizing the elite concept of the “useless class”: billions rendered economically redundant by AI and automation, with no clear role in the future economy.

His phrasing is ruthless. “What do we need so many humans for?” he asked, describing a scenario in which the displaced masses are kept docile with “drugs and computer games”.

If 20 million machines can match the “net positive output” of 120 million citizens, then the surplus population isn’t merely unemployed.

It is, by the logic of the spreadsheet, obsolete.

The robots aren’t taking jobs; they’re optimizing away the need for a population that elites already describe as superfluous.

The dystopian synthesis writes itself: a billionaire builds the machines, a Davos philosopher supplies the term for the people they replace, and the “useless” are left to console themselves with screens while the select few—metal and human alike—inherit the earth.

Harari boasted the elite are building a “technological Noah’s Ark” to survive a coming mass depopulation event.

Musk’s robots don’t just threaten jobs—they threaten the very premise of a society built on human participation.

In the dystopian logic of techno-feudalism, the masses aren’t just unemployed; they’re useless and unnecessary.

And the billionaires building the arks are already choosing who gets left on the shore.

WATCH: TMW on X: “ELON MUSK ON THE FUTURE OF HUMANOID ROBOTS Elon Musk says the next decade of humanoid robotics will be absolutely mind blowing. Most technologies slow down over time. But Optimus is on a completely different path. https://t.co/2GqcNhX4H0” / X

BOTTOMLINE

Musk discussed a future productivity scenario for humanoid robots (like Tesla’s Optimus):

A robot working 24/7 (168 hours a week), without breaks for sleep, food, or vacations, and potentially moving faster, could deliver roughly 5× the weekly output of a typical person.

He estimated that perhaps around 120 million Americans currently generate a “net positive output of goods and services” (accounting for children, retirees, and others who are not net producers).

Dividing that by the 5× assumption led him to say roughly 20–30 million such robots could match the goods-and-services output of the United States.⁠

This was presented as rough arithmetic about potential future capacity, not a measured result from current robots (Optimus is still early-stage).

He also talked about renting rather than selling the robots initially.

In the same conversation and elsewhere, Musk has described AI + robotics as a path to abundance: superintelligence saturating needs (e.g., “wish for a castle”), universal high income (not just basic income), better medical care, and work becoming optional.

He has also repeatedly warned about population collapse and low birth rates as a civilizational risk—robots are more often framed by him as addressing labor shortages than as a way to shrink the population.⁠

In short: the productivity math is real (as a speculative estimate), but the “elite plan to replace 120 million useless Americans” is a strong interpretive spin, not what Musk said.

Primary sources (transcripts and clips from the Baron conference) show a discussion of future output capacity in an abundance scenario, not a depopulation scheme.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.