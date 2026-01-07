By Jim Hᴏft

January 8, 2026

Here is the latest example of your government working against you!

Last year, on January 6, 2025, Tom Fitton, the President of Judicial Watch, released a video exposing the CIA at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

This video was released four years after the stolen 2020 election and uprising at the US Capitol.

From the video:

Tom Fitton:

We just uncovered documents that show the CIA had folks involved in a response to January sixth. Now, I got a question for you. What if I had told you three weeks ago and I said, I think the CIA was involved somehow on January sixth.

Somehow they were involved somehow. I’d probably get thrown off the internet, right? For promoting a conspiracy theory. But we just uncovered documents that show the CIA had folks involved in the response to January sixth.

Here’s My video first highlighting it.

Hey, everyone. Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton here with some massive news.

Judicial Watch just uncovered that the CIA was involved in the response to the January 6th Judicial Watch just uncovered that the CIA was involved in the response to the January 6th disturbances on Capitol Hill.

In fact, CIA bomb technicians were sent over to the RNC and DNC where those pipe bombs supposedly were found. On top of that, there were CIA dog teams on standby in response to January 6th.

Now, there are a lot of questions that are raised by our disclosures.

First of all, why did it take Judicial Watch heavy lifting in federal court to get access to these documents after all these years? Why didn’t the late Nancy Pelosi’s January sixth Committee, even as corrupt as it was, not disclose the CIA involvement?

What was the CIA involved for? Were they investigating foreign intelligence operations? Were they investigating American citizens?

What else have they done related to January sixth? All these questions you can be sure your Judicial Watch will pursue. In federal court if necessary.

So we had asked for records from the Department of Justice. What did we ask for?

Last year. We asked for records and communications regarding shots being fired inside the US Capitol as well as request for Bureau of Alcohol, Department of Farms, Explosive Special Response Team Assistance on January 6.

Remember, they had these pipe bombs that were supposedly found at the RNC and DNC. And so we were interested in the responses there.

So we got a bunch of text messages. Of course, they ignored our request, and we had to sue in federal court. Again, this is June 2023. We filed the lawsuit. We probably had asked. Yeah, we asked in… No, we filed the lawsuit in August.

We asked for the records in June. So we’ve been waiting almost a year for these records, and it took a federal lawsuit to get them out to us. And so we got these ATF text messages that detail the CIA’s involvement.

And there are two sets of text messages, and they’re very interesting to read because they do talk about, as I say, we were asking about the reports of shots fired.

The only shots were fired were the shots fired, at least in the capital, the shot fired at poor Ashley Babbit by Michael Bird, US Capitol Police Officer, who, in our view, unlawfully shot her, elicidly shot her, shot her for no good reason, popped out, shot her, dead.

We’re representing her family in a wrongful death action right now a federal lawsuit against the US government for $30 million. Here you can see the ATF, basically all these panic text messages about the disturbance on January sixth.

But what was most interesting in them to me was the involvement of the Secret Service. Here’s the first text message detailing the involvement of the Central Intelligence Agency, not the Secret Service, the CIA.

Several CIA dog teams on standby near the southwest area of the capital.

What were they doing there? Why were they on standby? Were they called ahead of time? I don’t know. First time we’re hearing about it.

Then there were technicians sent to where those pipe bombs were. CIA bomb techs. Why were they down there?

Now, typically, the CIA is not supposed to be involved in domestic operations like that. So what was the purpose of their being involved?

Earlier today Tom Fitton tweeted out that the CIA now says it will take at least four more years to find the information that is being requested.

What are they hiding?

And why can they not be honest to the American public?

WATCH: Tom Fitton on X: “NEW: CIA tells court it needs four more years to search for records on what its people were doing at the US Capitol on January 6.” / X

BOTTOMLINE

Tom Fitton, president of the conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch, stated that the CIA informed a court that it requires four additional years to search for and produce records related to its personnel’s activities at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Fitton has questioned why the CIA—an agency generally prohibited from domestic operations—was involved, speculating it could relate to foreign intelligence threats or unauthorized surveillance of U.S. citizens.

Judicial Watch is also separately suing over the shooting death of Ashli Babbitt by a Capitol Police officer, seeking $30 million in a wrongful death claim on behalf of her family.

Independent reports confirm some federal coordination, including from the FBI (which had 26 informants present, per a 2024 DOJ watchdog report.

