By Medeea Greere

June 14, 2026

For decades, three towering financial giants—BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street—have moved in the dark like silent monarchs, deciding what you pay to keep the lights on, deciding how much energy this nation can produce, deciding which industries live and which are executed.

Attorney General Ken Paxton just dealt the first real blow to a machine built on collusion, lies, and total disregard for the American people.

The ruling out of federal court is historic: the judge refused to dismiss the case, meaning these untouchable titans must now face the music for conspiring to manipulate the U.S. energy market.

Paxton’s statement was brutal, cutting through years of silence:

This isn’t finance. This is organized crime with a Wall Street logo on it.

It’s racketeering dressed up in corporate suits, executed on a scale that makes petty thieves look like saints.

THE ‘GREEN GOALS’ FRAUD: A COVER STORY FOR ECONOMIC SABOTAGE

The cartel didn’t just want profits. They wanted power—absolute power over the lifeblood of a nation: energy.

In November 2024, they executed their plan.

Under the banner of “green energy targets,” these institutions pushed a coordinated assault on coal, one of America’s most reliable and affordable energy sources.

They weren’t saving the planet; they were suffocating it to print more money.

The lawsuit lays it bare: they pressured the coal market, slashing production targets, engineering artificial scarcity, and guaranteeing massive spikes in costs for every American household.

As Paxton’s office stated, this was:

Families paid more. Small businesses bled out.

Entire communities dependent on affordable power were crushed—not because of nature, not because of policy necessity, but because a handful of mega-corporations decided to play God with the power grid.

This wasn’t environmental protection. This was eco-blackmail; eco-tyranny dressed in glossy ESG slogans.

TEXAS OPENS FIRE: JUSTICE HITS THE CARTEL WHERE IT HURTS

This week, justice fired its first round. The cartel thought they could laugh off accountability, file a motion to dismiss, and keep their grip on the market.

But Texas didn’t blink. The judge’s ruling has opened the gates to a full-blown antitrust war.

The cartel is cornered, forced to answer for what Paxton himself calls “unlawful conspiracy” against the very people they claim to serve.

The victory is not just legal—it is symbolic. It’s the first time in years that Wall Street’s kings have been dragged down from their golden towers to face the wrath of the public.

No more boardroom immunity, no more invisible hands steering America’s future.

Now, they face subpoenas, courtrooms, and a wave of evidence that could shatter their empire.

Paxton made it clear:

This is a promise to every worker, every family, every community crushed by energy inflation orchestrated by men in billion-dollar suits: justice is coming, and it has teeth.

THE WAR IS JUST BEGINNING: CORPORATE TRAITORS ON NOTICE

Make no mistake: this is not the end. This is the opening salvo of a long, brutal war for the soul of America’s energy market. The evidence is massive.

The stakes are colossal. And this lawsuit is only the first chain reaction that could rip through the entire financial cartel.

Paxton’s legal assault has already inspired investigations across the nation, and these corporations know it.

Their entire scheme—collusion, price rigging, market sabotage under a “green” banner—is unraveling.

They can’t hide behind PR campaigns anymore. They can’t silence courts with lobbyists or escape antitrust law with clever footnotes.

What they did wasn’t just illegal—it was a betrayal of trust on a scale that should have CEOs in handcuffs, not on magazine covers.

These institutions didn’t just gamble with numbers. They gambled with American livelihoods, turning families into pawns and national energy independence into a hostage situation.

Now, thanks to this Texas-sized hammer of justice, they stand exposed, cornered, and for the first time in decades, afraid.

FINAL WORD

This is not a lawsuit. This is a reckoning.

Ken Paxton has cracked the first link in a chain of corruption that’s been strangling America for years. The people are watching. The courts are awake.

The cartel is bleeding. And this time, no amount of money or power can shield them from the justice they deserve.

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BOTTOMLINE

This is a real multistate antitrust lawsuit led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton against BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street (the “Big Three” index fund giants).

In November 2024, Paxton and attorneys general from about 10–12 other Republican-led states sued the three firms in federal court in the Eastern District of Texas.

The asset managers acquired large collective ownership stakes (often 20–30%+ combined) in major U.S. coal producers.

Through coordinated participation in ESG initiatives (e.g., Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative and Climate Action 100+), they allegedly used their shareholder influence (proxy voting, engagement, pressure on boards) to push coal companies to cut production/output — specifically aiming to halve thermal coal production by 2030 to meet climate goals .

This allegedly created an anticompetitive “cartel” that artificially reduced coal supply, drove up coal prices (and thus electricity costs for consumers) , while allowing the firms to reap higher revenues/profits from their holdings.

Additional claims include deceptive practices (some funds marketed as non-ESG allegedly pursued ESG strategies anyway).

Legal basis: Alleged violations of federal antitrust laws (Sherman Act §1 conspiracy in restraint of trade; Clayton Act §7 on acquisitions lessening competition), plus state antitrust and consumer protection laws.

Paxton has publicly described the firms as forming an “investment cartel to illegally control national energy markets,” “rig the coal market,” “artificially reduce the energy supply,” and engaged in the “illegal weaponization of the financial industry” for a “politicized ‘environmental’ agenda.”

This lawsuit is part of a larger Republican-led pushback against ESG investing.

Critics (including energy-producing states like Texas) argue that coordinated climate activism by giant asset managers distorts markets, raises energy costs, hurts reliability, and prioritizes ideology over fiduciary duty to maximize returns for everyday investors (pensions, 401(k)s, etc.).

This remains active litigation.

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