Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gail's avatar
Gail
39m

Everyone screams release the files but no one has the guts to say anything! Who’s sicker the doers or the deniers! These poor children and President Trump has been fighting this since 2006! The media is pure evil!😈

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture