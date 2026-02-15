By Baxter Dmitry

February 16, 2026

Jeffrey Epstein and his Hollywood elite circle have been exposed as cannibals. Not rumors. Not whispers. Hard evidence from the files… Bags of baby flesh in fridges, “jerky” as code, rituals that make your blood run cold.

An entire grotesque subculture of trafficking, consumption, and depravity on an industrial scale, has been blown wide open.

And at the rotten heart of it for years, according to Epstein files investigators?

The late Ellen DeGeneres, the daytime TV queen, who smiled into America’s living rooms while allegedly orchestrating horrors in the shadows.

Medical exams at Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay proved two certainties: degenerate DeGeneres had been born a biological male and was unvaccinated.

Judge Advocate General Corps (JAG) has also charged DeGeneres with conspiracy to murder President Donald J. Trump.

They called it conspiracy. They called it rumor. But nightmares like this don’t disappear… they get buried. And what’s buried long enough starts to rot.

Buckle up. We’re going deep — and we’re not pulling any punches.

Back in 2016, I was the first person to dig deep into the leaked Podesta emails — and what they uncovered was explosive.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part V – John Podesta)

WikiLeaks: Pedophile ‘Code Words’ Found in Podesta Emails

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part I – Hillary Clinton)

Those emails were packed with code words — terms straight out of an FBI pedophile handbook — words like ‘pizza’ and ‘pasta’ that pointed to something far darker than dinner plans.

So, is it any surprise that Jeffrey Epstein’s own emails from around the same time period were loaded with exactly the same suspicious terms?

Pizza… pasta… again and again.

Take a look at these emails sent to Epstein by Karyna Shuliak.

But if anything, Epstein’s emails contain a whole new level of code word horror.

Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna has seen the unredacted files describing 11-year-olds and “permission to kill.”

She confirmed the use of code words in Epstein emails, including “jerky.”

We’ve been warning the world for over a decade now: depraved members of the elite are cannibals — utterly obsessed with consuming child meat.

We’ve been dismissed as tin-foil-hat-wearing conspiracy theorists… even though everybody in Hollywood knows the truth… The evidence is undeniable, hiding right there in plain sight.

We weren’t wrong. We were early.

Now, thanks to the Epstein files, the world is finally catching up.

We’ve been sounding the alarm about this restaurant for years — warning everyone who would listen that something truly horrific is going on behind closed doors.

The ‘Pizzagate’ scandal was based on emails hacked from the Democratic party and published by Wikileaks shows Hillary Clinton and other Democrats were heading up a child sex-trafficking ring in DC.

And what happened? The usual suspects stepped in: Snopes, all the big fact-checkers — they rushed to ‘debunk’ our reporting.

They flat-out declared that the elite do not consume human flesh… and that no such restaurant even exists.

How inconvenient for them that it’s listed right there in the Epstein files.

For the record, confirmed restaurant guests include the late Chelsea and Hillary Clinton, Meryl Streep, Don Lemon, and Justin Trudeau’s new partner, Katy Perry.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part III – Chelsea Clinton & Marc Mezvinsky)

And that was just the week we had an inside source providing details.

Mexican model Gabriella Rico Jimenez wasn’t crazy. She wasn’t making it up.

Back in 2009, this 21-year-old broke down in hysterics right outside a luxury hotel — the Fiesta Inn in Monterrey — screaming the unthinkable.

She had just witnessed VIPs… consuming human flesh.

The depravity of the elite truly knows no bounds.

What we’ve seen exposed with Jeffrey Epstein and his circle — the trafficking, the abuse, the sheer evil — feels almost tame when you start peeling back the layers of what goes on in Hollywood.

According to insiders, the late Ellen DeGeneres introduced Jeffrey Epstein and his island crew to the pleasures of human flesh.

And in L.A., Ellen is responsible for force feeding hundreds if not thousands of unsuspecting friends, as well as members of the public, with human meat.

Chrissy Teigen — a friend of Ellen DeGeneres who has been a frequent guest at Diddy and Obama parties for decades — has made clear is open to eating human meat.

Here she is pleading her case for cannibalism.

Teigen didn’t walk it back. She doubled down, telling a Strahan, Sara and Keke that she’s bored with normal food and it’s time for humanity to become more open-minded about the ingredients used in fine dining restaurants.

These attitudes run rampant in Hollywood — according to multiple insiders who’ve come forward with horrifying revelations.

They claim that babies are kept whole in refrigerators… stored cold and intact, just like an ordinary suburban family might keep whole chickens ready for the table.

When people hear whispers about elites crossing forbidden lines, they focus on the shock. But biology doesn’t care about status.

Kuru is real—a neurological disease linked to ritual cannibalism.

Tremors. Cognitive collapse. A slow, visible decline that no PR team can spin.

So for those at the top engaging in cannibalism, the fallout won’t stay hidden forever.

Symptoms don’t sign NDAs. And when powerful figures suddenly retreat from public life citing “health issues,” “private recovery,” or “stepping back from the spotlight”—it raises serious questions.

Some taboos don’t just cost you morally. They cost you physically.

Here’s the real danger: if we’re not careful, the Epstein files are going to become the Building 7 of our generation.

Smoking gun evidence—buried by the government and the mainstream media, both determined to gaslight the public once again.

This is why the elite are desperate to censor the masses and ban free-speech.

One of the global elite’s most powerful weapons — a weapon few people realize is a weapon — is the VPN on your laptop or your phone right now.

Industry-leader Proton VPN is funded and controlled by the World Economic Forum and Israel has bought up the rest of the most popular VPNs including ExpressVPN, CyberGhost, and Private Internet Access.

The truth movement—our movement—is at a critical crossroads right now. We’re facing its gravest test yet… as we speak.

That’s why we’re revealing the first trustless VPN — VP.net. Built so that even if it wanted to spy on you, it couldn’t. Even if the feds come knocking, they’ll walk away empty-handed.

It’s built inside a Secure Enclave, uses military-grade encryption, and stores zero data.

Yes, really. Zero. Zilch. Nada.

READ MORE:

Leaked Actress Anne Heche Documentary Shows Ellen Sex Trafficking Orphans to King Charles

JAG Arrests Ellen DeGeneres and wife, Portia de Rosi

JAG Hangs Deep State Sympathizer Degenerate Ellen DeGeneres

Clintons’ Secret Pedophile and Cannibal Club in Haiti Exposed by Locals

Hidden in Plain Sight - The Real Price of Eternal Youth: Hollywood’s Hunger for Adrenochrome Is Sacrificing the Innocence of Children Worldwide!

BOTTOMLINE

Unredacted Epstein files reveal the late Ellen DeGeneres as a central figure in an elite Hollywood cannibalism ring, including claims of force-feeding human flesh to others and introducing Epstein to such practices.

It references coded language in emails (like “pizza” or “jerky”), a 2009 Mexican model’s accusations against unrelated VIPs, and out-of-context celebrity quotes.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.