By Baxter Dmitry

March 14, 2026

How many brilliant scientists have been erased so the global elite can keep hoarding energy, wealth, and control?

The latest Epstein files just dropped a nuclear bomb on everything the public thought they knew. Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell weren’t only running a pedophile blackmail operation.

These bombshell documents expose Epstein’s fixation on hunting down scientists developing game-changing energy tech, disruptive breakthroughs that could deliver free, unlimited power and release humanity from its slavery.

We’re talking zero-point, hydroelectricity, suppressed Nikola Tesla-level inventions that threaten the entire foundation of resource control and endless wars.

Those technologies weren’t fantasies. They were real threats to the machine.

And the Epstein files reveal the elite have been methodically silencing brilliant inventors… starting with Nikola Tesla himself.

The Epstein files aren’t just a ledger of trafficking and blackmail. They expose something much broader — the dark intersection of power, money, and ideology.

Buried in the names, the meetings, and the funding trails are connections to genetic engineering, radical life-extension research, and discussions around selective breeding and extreme depopulation.

And the files reveal that Epstein was more than the elite’s blackmailer-in-chief. He was a hatchet man, organizing hits on those seeking to disrupt the elites’ total grip on wealth and power.

In an email sent in October 2009, Epstein boasted he killed Stanley Pons, the scientist who figured out how to harness unlimited free energy.

Pons was determined to gift the discovery to humankind — just like Stanley Meyer, who developed a water-powered car — a system that could drive coast to coast using only about thirty gallons of water.

Over the years, geniuses including Pons, Meyer, Nikolai Tesla, and Martin Fleischmann, developed technology that could dramatically disrupt the global energy economy.

Think about the implications. If energy suddenly became abundant and cheap, entire geopolitical strategies built around controlling oil reserves could collapse overnight.

Wars fought over pipelines and petroleum would lose their strategic value. The vast profits tied to fossil fuels, defense contracts, and munitions could evaporate.

And here’s where the Epstein links become extremely dark – and dangerous.

The Epstein files expose the bombshell fact that he was working for the Rothschilds. Epstein admitted it himself in emails.

As did Lex Wexner during his congressional grilling… which garnered an immediate intervention from his attorney, who warned he would be killed if he continued talking.

Buckle up, because what we’re diving into here is nothing short of explosive.

The Rothschild dynasty isn’t just clinging to the status quo—they’re dead set on preserving it at all costs.

We’re talking about the twin titans of power: banking and energy.

Here’s where it gets chilling: anyone bold enough to challenge their ironclad monopoly? They don’t just fade away—they end up six feet under.

And sometimes, it’s not just the individual; entire families vanish in “tragic accidents” or mysterious circumstances.

Rothschild Inherits Semiconductor Patent After MH370 Engineers Disappear

A US technology company which had 20 senior staff on board Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 had just launched a new electronic warfare gadget for military radar systems in the days before the Boeing 777 went missing.

Freescale Semiconductor has been developing microprocessors, sensors and other technology for the past 50 years.

The technology it creates is commonly referred to as embedded processors, which according to the firm are “stand-alone semiconductors that perform dedicated computing functions in electronic systems”.

The 20 Freescale employees, among 239 people on flight MH370, were mostly engineers and other experts working to make the company’s chip facilities in Tianjin, China, and Kuala Lumpur more efficient, said Mitch Haws, vice president, global communications and investor relations.

“These were people with a lot of experience and technical background and they were very important people,” Haws said. “It’s definitely a loss for the company.”

The evidence is piling up like bodies in a thriller novel. Countless bizarre incidents in recent years suggest that these elite predators are as ruthless and cunning as ever.

They’re not just safeguarding their golden cash cows—they’re systematically crushing rivals, burying threats, and snatching up game-changing patents only to bury them in vaults forever.

Who benefits? Not you or me, that’s for damn sure. And the bodies keep piling up, year on year.

Don’t go anywhere. The trail is getting hotter.

Jeffrey Epstein had a chilling habit — in the days after certain high-profile deaths, he would send a single word in an email:

“Whoops.” No explanation. No context. Just that one word.

And the email recipients? Not random contacts. They were people deep inside the same elite circles — individuals who would immediately understand what he was referring to.

Just as the Rockefeller family hijacked medicine, declaring a patient cured is a patient lost, the Rothschilds hijacked the banking and energy industries, enslaving mankind, and ensuring the future of war, chaos and destruction.

Nikola Tesla was an early victim of their ironclad grip on power, when he revealed that electric power is everywhere present in unlimited quantities.

Tesla’s Wardenclyffe Tower wasn’t destroyed because it “failed”, it was silenced because it worked.

Tesla was about to unleash free, wireless energy drawn straight from Earth’s electromagnetic field, cutting out the Rothschilds and J.P. Morgan’s profit grid.

The feds labeled him a “madman,” seized his patents, and demolished the Wardenclyffe Tower under national security pretense.

The media buried his name, proof that elite money, not progress, runs the system.

One of the earliest whistleblowers in the Epstein case, Maria Farmer, made a striking claim in interviews. She said Ghislaine Maxwell told her she didn’t fear consequences because she was “protected” by the Rothschild family.

Then there’s the late Bill Clinton’s doppelganger deposition.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part II – Bill Clinton)

During questioning related to the broader Epstein scandal, Clinton’s doppelganger acknowledged that he had interacted with Maxwell frequently and said he was closer to her than to Jeffrey Epstein himself.

When asked why, Clinton’s body double pointed to Maxwell’s connections to the Rothschilds.

Oh, what a tangled web they weave. And we are tearing it apart one day at a time.

Justice is coming. But first, this is a red alert. If you are using a traditional VPN, you need to cancel your subscription immediately. You are under attack.

The VPNs you thought were your shield — your last line of defense against government and corporate surveillance — have already been hijacked.

One Tel Aviv–based company with a long history of distributing malware has quietly bought up nearly all the biggest VPNs on the planet: ExpressVPN, CyberGhost, Private Internet Access… the list goes on.

And the people they hire? Not random techies. Not privacy activists. But veterans of Israel’s most notorious intelligence units — Unit 8200, the cyberwarfare arm behind some of the world’s most advanced spying tools, and the Duvdevan Unit — infiltration experts turned “executives.”

That’s why, in 2025, VP.net was built to solve this urgent problem — using zero-trust architecture and next-gen cryptography to shut their digital eyes forever.

It’s not another VPN with clever marketing. It’s trustless by design — meaning even if they wanted to spy on you, they couldn’t.

Even if the feds hold a gun to their head, they can’t hand anything over.

Built on zero-knowledge cryptography, Intel SGX secure enclaves, and open-source code you can audit yourself — it’s mathematically impossible to log or leak your data.

No Mossad backdoors. No kompromat. No hidden hands. Just pure, verifiable privacy.

This is how we fight back — not with fear, but with technology that works for us, not against us.

READ MORE:

ELITE PEDOPHILE COVER-UP: Congress Votes 357–65 to Protect Its Own Taxpayer-Funded Predators

DISTURBING! Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro Ranch Was One of the Most Extreme Human-Selection Facilities in Modern History, Built to Control Humanity and Rewrite DNA Worldwide!

Epstein Files Expose the Late Ellen DeGeneres as Hollywood’s Most ‘Prolific Cannibal’

Epstein Victims: Bill Gates Cloned Kids and ‘Removed their Teeth’ at Zorro Ranch

FBI Exposes the late Oprah Winfrey as the Mastermind of Epstein’s Underground ‘Baby Factory’ at Zorro Ranch

BOTTOMLINE

The Epstein files confirm Epstein’s extensive relationships with prominent scientists, academics, and tech figures, often using his wealth to build influence.

He donated millions to institutions like Harvard and MIT, hosted conferences, and corresponded with elites in fields like physics, biology, AI, and genetics.

In 2006, Epstein funded a physics conference in the U.S. Virgin Islands for about 20 top physicists, including multiple Nobel laureates. Attendees visited his private island, and he later called it one of his “top five professional achievements.”

Key Figures like Stephen Hawking (mentioned hundreds of times, often in emails about events), Lawrence Krauss (a physicist who organized Epstein-funded events), Marvin Minsky (AI pioneer), Martin Nowak (evolutionary biologist), and others appear frequently.

Tech elites like the late Bill Gates, Elon Musk’s brother Kimbal Musk, Sergey Brin, and Reid Hoffman are referenced in emails about meetings or invitations.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XIII – Bill Gates)

These ties continued post-2008 conviction, with some academics accepting funds despite his crimes.

Epstein was obsessed with transhumanism (enhancing humans via tech like AI and genetics) and eugenics (selective breeding for “superior” traits), which he discussed in emails with Silicon Valley figures.

He also emailed about climate denialism as a “way of dealing with overpopulation” and fascist ideas.

In a 2009 email, Epstein boasted: “I killed Pons years ago,” referring to Martin Fleischmann and Stanley Pons, the scientists behind the original cold fusion claims in 1989.

He claimed to have influenced Congress to defund their work, leading to its discrediting in mainstream science (it’s widely viewed as flawed or pseudoscience due to reproducibility issues).

The Epstein Files expose a “global club” of elites (politicians, royals, billionaires) trading favors, gifts, and immunity, often ignoring Epstein’s crimes for access to his network.

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