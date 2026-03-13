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Awakening The Planet's avatar
Awakening The Planet
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Well duh! They have been doing it for years and many people have blown the whistle on it but they either get ignored or unalived too. But that isn't happening anymore! These technologies are coming whether they like it or not. People shouldn't be having to pay these crazy power bills just to be able to use energy. We are made of energy ffs! Wake up people.

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