February 25, 2026

The secretly stashed Epstein files.

It’s long been known that late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein kept a trove of files on his ‘friends and clients’, but a new report by British paper The Telegraph reveals that he secretly hid computers, photographs, and other equipment in storage units scattered across the US.

It is also believed that he paid private detectives to shuffle the material around when police started closing in on him.

The New York Post reported:

“Search warrants — which were part of the tranche of 3 million Epstein-related documents released by the Justice Department — also revealed that US authorities possibly never raided the storage spaces and could contain never-before-seen evidence in the sex trafficking case.”

Epstein had detectives take materials from his homes into the storage facilities before police executed search warrants.

“His staff also discussed transporting some computers and CDs from his private island to the units and wiping them. Some of the material in the units could predate the earliest material in the Epstein files released by the DOJ, according to the publication.”

Brunel contemplated flipping on Epstein.

We often hear analysts, politicians or victims complaining that Ghislaine Maxwell ended up being the only member of the Jeffrey Epstein trafficking ring to face justice.

But this complaint, while it has merit, is not completely accurate, because it ignores the sordid saga of French modeling agent and alleged serial rapist Jean-Luc Brunel.

Late Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre said he ‘raped [her] repeatedly in New York and on Epstein’s island’.

From her 2015 testimony: ‘He was another of Epstein’s powerful friends who had many contacts with young girls throughout the world. In fact, his only similarity with Epstein and the only link to their friendship appeared to be that Brunel could get dozens of underage girls and feed Epstein’s (and Maxwell’s) strong appetite for sex with minors’.

Additionally, she said that ‘Jeffrey Epstein has told me that he has slept with over 1,000 of Brunel’s girls, and everything that I have seen confirms this claim’.

In her posthumous memoir ‘Nobody’s Girl’, Giuffre added: “I’ll never forget how Epstein and Brunel looked at one another as they abused girls side by side. They were truly gloating, taking a mutual malignant pleasure in our misfortune.”

Now, the DOJ-released files show Brunel contemplated flipping and testifying against Epstein, before he was found ‘suicided’ in his La Santé prison cell.

Daily Mail reported:

Model agency boss who ‘scouted’ victims for Epstein was secretly planning to testify against him... only to suddenly change his mind before meeting a chillingly similar fate to notorious pedophile

“One-time top modeling agency boss Jean-Luc Brunel was prepared to turn on his longtime friend Jeffrey Epstein but suddenly stopped cooperating after the pedophile was informed about his negotiations with officials.”

Documents reveal that Brunel secretly negotiated with lawyers representing some of Epstein’s victims in 2016, saying that he had incriminating photos of Epstein.

A date was discussed for him to speak with federal prosecutors in New York in exchange for immunity.

‘Brunel is afraid of being prosecuted,’ a prosecutor noted, saying he had ‘photographic evidence’ and ‘doesn’t want to implicate himself’.

It is unclear why Brunel changed his mind about testifying, but it apparently came after Epstein found out about the planned negotiations

“It remains unclear what prompted Brunel to change his mind about testifying against the pedophile, but the decision apparently came after Epstein found out that federal prosecutors were seeking to negotiate with his friend.”

So, on May 3, 2016, Epstein emailed former Obama White House Counsel Kathy Ruemmler in his almost illegible style:

“Epstein also told the attorney, who resigned from her top position at Goldman Sachs last week, that Brunel was afraid he would be arrested if he failed to attend the meeting. ‘I want to know more,’ Epstein wrote in the typo-laden email, in which he also dismissed Brunel’s lawyer and his friends as ‘scammers’ and cast doubt on their credibility.”

