By Joe Mannion

March 14, 2026

JEFFREY Epstein’s infamous New Mexico ranch rumoured to hide secrets of the paedo’s warped past will finally be searched by state cops.

The paedo tycoon once used the sprawling estate to entertain guests, but it has also allegedly been the scene of some of his most appalling crimes.

Jeffrey Epstein’s shady Zorro Ranch is finally being probed by state investigators. Reuters

The paedo financier allegedly used the desert hideout to carry out his appalling crimes. AFP

It has recently become the subject of public scrutiny, as investigators look into allegations that Epstein hid a secret incinerator on the property and buried girls beneath the desert.

Texas businessman and politician Donald Huffines was previously revealed to be its current owner and is said to be cooperating with the office of State Attorney General Ral Torrez in the search.

Torrez reopened the probe into Epstein’s hideaway last month at the request of federal investigators in New York, over disturbing claims that young women had been trafficked, abused and secretly buried there.

Epstein purchased the sprawling Zorro Ranch in Stanley, New Mexico, about 30 miles south of Santa Fe, in 1993 from former Democratic Governor Bruce King.

A huge Z sat on top of an entry to the estate. SDNY

The monster renovated the property, kitting it out with a 26,700-square-foot hacienda-style mansion, guest houses, a pool, ranch offices, a firehouse, heated garages, a private airstrip, a hangar and a helipad.

Epstein died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial for trafficking and sexually abusing dozens of underage girls.

Zorro Ranch was quietly sold to Huffines by the paedo’s estate in 2023, with proceeds going towards creditors.

The New Mexico Department of Justice commended the cooperation of the ranch’s current owners.

Prosecutors say they will “continue to keep the public appropriately informed, support the survivors, and follow the facts wherever they lead.”

Additionally, New Mexico state legislators have established a commission to probe the estate’s shady past.

It comes as a former police officer told the FBI that Epstein built a “suspicious” barn feared to be concealing an incinerator.

The ex-cop – who patrolled the area around Zorro Ranch for 15 years – said he was worried evidence was being destroyed by the paedo.

His claims also threw a spotlight back on the rumours that Epstein’s victims were buried on the sprawling site.

The officer’s fears about the barn construction appear in a document included in the tranche of files that dropped at the end of January.

Dated July 19, 2019 – just days after Epstein’s arrest – an FBI report log details a call taken from a retired New Mexico State police officer, whose name has been redacted.

The ranch was bought by Texas politician Donald Huffines in 2023. AP

Huffines wants to ‘reclaim it for Jesus’ by transforming the paedo’s seedy safe haven into a Christian retreat. Getty

The former cop said he noticed the barn had a chimney and a “sally port” – a secure entryway designed with multiple doors, set up in a way to allow only one to be opened at any time.

A report of the call reads: “The property which is on Zorro Ranch Road, Stanley, NM, has recently had a large barn constructed.

“The barn is suspicious as there is a garage door that appears to be a sally port, and there is a chimney.

“[Redacted name] is concerned the property could potentially have an incinerator concealed within the barn.

“An old 1970s mobile home was recently put right behind the barn, which believes does not follow Santa Fe County regulations.

“[Redacted name] explained that there is a lot of security for the properties including cameras, sally ports, and other security measures.

“[Redacted name] explained that the barn that was constructed doesn’t look like a barn you would use for ranching.

“[Redacted name] wanted to report the information to the FBI because he is concerned evidence could be destroyed here.”

The ex-officer also told the FBI there had been “a lot of high-profile people seen frequently” at the ranch.

According to the report, the retired policeman said he had heard “rumours” about Epstein using the property for “recruited girls to visit”.

Zorro Ranch had been owned by Epstein and his estate for thirty years. DOJ

Creepy photos show the shadowy interior of the sprawling property. http://www.thisischriswhite.com

Files also show an email sent in November 2019 – months after Epstein’s death – by someone claiming to be a former ranch employee to conservative radio host Eddy Aragon.

The writer alleged two “foreign girls” died from strangulation during “rough, fetish sex” and were buried on the “orders of Jeffrey and Madam G”, believed to refer to Maxwell, now serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking.

The message claimed the bodies were hidden “somewhere in the hills outside the Zorro” and that the sender had taken seven videos from Epstein’s home.

Footage allegedly showed sex with minors, as “insurance in case of future litigation against Epstein”.

The author even offered to mail the clips on a flash drive in exchange for one bitcoin.

Aragon said he immediately passed the message to the FBI and ignored the offer.

“It felt very legitimate to me,” he said. “That’s why I forwarded it.”

New Mexico chief deputy attorney-general James Grayson confirmed authorities are probing the allegations.

READ MORE:

DISTURBING! Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro Ranch Was One of the Most Extreme Human-Selection Facilities in Modern History, Built to Control Humanity and Rewrite DNA Worldwide!

Epstein Victims: Bill Gates Cloned Kids and ‘Removed their Teeth’ at Zorro Ranch

FBI Exposes the late Oprah Winfrey as the Mastermind of Epstein’s Underground ‘Baby Factory’ at Zorro Ranch

Epstein Hid Secret Files in Storage Units Across the US, May Include Unseen Evidence of Crimes

BOTTOMLINE

New Mexico state investigators have launched a search of Jeffrey Epstein’s former Zorro Ranch, a sprawling 7,600-acre property located about 30 miles south of Santa Fe, amid longstanding allegations of buried bodies and a concealed incinerator on the premises.

The probe stems from anonymous emails received by the FBI years ago, including one from a purported former ranch employee claiming two “foreign girls” were strangled during “rough, fetish sex” and buried in the hills near the property on Epstein’s orders, possibly involving Ghislaine Maxwell (referred to as “Madam G”).

These allegations resurfaced after the U.S. Department of Justice released related files in January 2026, prompting New Mexico Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard to urge a full investigation in February.

This development adds to the ongoing scrutiny of Epstein’s network, which has implicated politicians, celebrities, and business leaders.

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