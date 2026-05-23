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It’s about the Benjamin’s's avatar
It’s about the Benjamin’s
1h

You mutha fucka’s don’t get it do you violence against us will result in heavy violence against you, idiot. Do you know how many guns are in our homes.

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Elizabeth Schneider's avatar
Elizabeth Schneider
1h

Not surprising at all considering the lot of them worship satan!

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