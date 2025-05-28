By John Hughes, MD, USMA

May 28, 2025

Several factors go into demand for immortalization of a West Point graduate in the form of a statue or some other monument.

Most seem to revolve around excellence in leadership and/or heroism regarding combat.

Statues honoring Grant, Washington, MacArthur, Patton, and Eisenhower are some of the better-known ones that cadets and tourists enjoy in their walks around the campus.

There are other monuments to famous graduates that do not involve combat.

For example, Sylvanus Thayer is immortalized in the name of Thayer Hall, an academic building, for his work as Superintendent in the early 1800s when he laid the foundations of academia at West Point that are still in use today.

There have been many wars after WW2 – Korea, Vietnam, Gulf War, Iraq, Afghanistan, and numerous other smaller conflicts that involved West Point graduates as officers and generals leading army formations.

Korea may be an exception as one of the key leaders, MacArthur, does have a statue on the Plain but it is more for his WWII exploits and to recognize his phenomenal career and leadership ability.

As for the rest, except for the Davis Barracks honoring GEN Benjamin O. Davis, Jr who was the first black army general, there are no statues for West Point graduates who served as general officers in senior leadership positions after WW2.

It is not for lack of wars. Why is this?

First, losses generally aren’t commemorated.

There are memorials to George Custer and Francis L Dade in the West Point Cemetery.

Both were killed with almost their entire commands in wars with Native Americans.

However, they were placed more likely as memorials than as monuments honoring greatness in battle. Vietnam – loss. Afghanistan – loss.

Iraq – jury is out, but the fact it is still a disaster 22 years after the invasion and still has US troops in harm’s way does not give evidence for a victory that can be celebrated.

General Petraeus had some success in Iraq, but his gains were washed away soon after and he was later ignominiously fired from the CIA for breaking laws and a lack of integrity. On balance, he is not a worthy example for cadets to revere.

Second, general officer graduates have to have demonstrated characteristics worthy of commemoration.

Nearly 20 years of generals in Afghanistan who lacked the integrity and courage to speak the truth about our enemies and the status of our wars cannot be taken lightly.

Petraeus was fired as the CIA director and got probation for lying and mishandling classified information.

At least MacArthur’s removal during the Korean War hinged on actions to win a war.

Third, general officers and/or graduates could be immortalized for significant contributions to West Point’s program.

With recent Superintendents’ tenures plagued with honor scandals, drug abuse, sexual harassment, and DEI, there are no modern academy leaders worthy of immortalizing in a statue or plaque.

Worse, outside forces are emerging with calls for restoration of USMA to its former glory, further highlighting that no recent academy leaders are anywhere in the league of past superstar Superintendents such as Sylvanus Thayer and Douglas MacArthur.

There is one notable exception – General Norman Schwartzkopf. He WON his war and demonstrated positive leadership characteristics that could be venerated by cadets.

Perhaps one day a statue could be placed there to honor his victory and his warrior ethos.

Except for Schwartzkopf, commanders from Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan went on to write books, profit from the military-industrial complex, and even become well-paid motivational speakers and advisors to corporations.

However, the fact that it is almost certain that none will be immortalized in some form of monument at West Point is telling. History will have judged them.

Cadets at West Point should take note as they walk the campus and notice perhaps the end of the era of leaders to immortalize.

It is hopeful that with major changes in West Point and the restoration of the warrior ethos of the graduate general officers, West Point can emerge from this “funk” and head towards greatness again instead of its twilight years.

Maybe, despite the shortcomings of current academy leaders and modern failed general officer commanders, today’s cadets can rise up and do it better.

Maybe one of today’s cadets will break the mold and one day be a combatant commander that wins wars and stays true to his/her ethical West Point roots.

