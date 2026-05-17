By Cassandra MacDonald

May 17, 2026

Dr. Hal Puthoff, 89, a Stanford-trained quantum physicist who previously led remote-viewing programs for the CIA and advised the Pentagon’s Advanced Aerospace Weapon System Applications Program (AAWSAP), made the explosive assertion during an appearance on Steve Bartlett’s “The Diary of a CEO” podcast this week.

“People who have been involved in recoveries have said there are at least four types. Four separate types,” Puthoff said.

“Now I have not had direct access to that, but I believe the people whom I talked to — four separate types of life.”

Puthoff’s longtime collaborator, Dr. Eric Davis, another former AAWSAP insider, previously identified the four species as Grays, Nordics, Insectoids (also called Mantids), and Reptilians.

According to Davis, all four are humanoid in appearance with two arms, two legs, and a basic human-like body plan.

He describes them as follows:

Grays: Small, hairless beings with massive black eyes.

Nordics: Tall, human-looking entities resembling people from Northern Europe.

Reptilians: Scaly, lizard-like creatures that walk upright, often with tails.

Insectoids/Mantids: Bug-like humanoids that resemble praying mantises.

The claims echo 2023 congressional testimony from former Air Force intelligence officer David Grusch, who stated under oath that the government possesses “non-human biologics” recovered from multiple crash sites as part of a long-running secret retrieval program.

BOTTOMLINE

Dr. Hal Puthoff, a respected physicist with a long history in classified U.S. government programs stated:

“People who have been involved in recoveries have said there are at least four types. Four separate types... Now I have not had direct access to that but I believe the people who I talked to — four separate types of life.”

These statements echo earlier unverified assertions:

2023 congressional testimony by former intelligence official David Grusch, who alleged the U.S. possesses “non-human biologics” from crash sites.

Ongoing claims from whistleblowers tied to Farah’s documentary about an alleged decades-long government cover-up of non-human craft and biology.

UFO/UAP research has produced intriguing radar data, pilot sightings, and declassified videos — but extraordinary claims about recovered alien bodies and multiple species require extraordinary, reproducible evidence.

These are the Official Statements on the famous Kingman UFO Crash incident, where a flying saucer and at least one extraterrestrial biological entity were recovered.

Reptilian Aliens Helped Germans Establish Space Program in Antarctica. The secret bases of the fascists in Antarctica at the end of the 40s came under US control.

Navy Whistleblower William Tompkins stunned the world in July 2017 during a press conference where he made an unprecedented claim — he had worked with aliens during his tenure at the Douglas Aircraft Company, a revelation predating NASA by 4-7 years.

His assertions didn’t stop there; two years before the interview, Tompkins authored a book chronicling his collaboration with an extraterrestrial civilization, sparking global shockwaves and raising questions about the role of alien intelligence in a clandestine space program.

READ MORE:

EXCLUSIVE: CIA’s secret office has conducted UFO retrieval missions on at least NINE crash sites around the world, whistleblowers reveal

US Congressman Claims Crashed UFO is So Big ‘They’ve Built an Entire Building Around It.’

X-FILES Pentagon releases 1,500 pages of secret documents about shadowy UFO programme after four year battle

EXCLUSIVE - Secrets of Area 51: Metallic egg-shaped UFO the size of an SUV was kept at the highly classified Air Force base in the 1980s, whistleblower claims.

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