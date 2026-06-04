By Taylor Penley

June 4, 2026

A former Pentagon official who investigated unexplained anomalous phenomena (UAPs) says newly released government documents contain evidence that the U.S. has long treated UAPs as a serious national security issue — including claims involving recovered “non-human” materials dating back decades.

“There is an absolute treasure trove of information contained in this second tranche of information,” Luis Elizondo said Tuesday, pointing to the latest data drop authorized for release.

Discussing the matter on “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Elizondo marveled at the vast amount of information that stood out to him, including top-secret intelligence dating back to the 1940s that he says “very clearly” suggests the existence of UAPs.

"The reality is that this is a topic that our government has been taking very seriously for a very long time. We'd go to extreme lengths to try to cover it up, and this administration means business," he said.

“This administration is the first administration in my memory that’s actually delivering on a promise to be more transparent and open with the American public about this topic,” he added.

Elizondo continued, homing in on the mysterious findings and what they suggest. He also spoke about why the Pentagon may have fought so hard to keep the intel under wraps for decades.

The files dating back to the 1940s, he said, suggest the presence of extraterrestrial material is “very real” and is “certainly a national security issue.”

UFO EXPERT WARNS MYSTERY CRAFT ARE OUTMANEUVERING US MILITARY IN RESTRICTED AIRSPACE

"These things have been encountered over controlled U.S. Airspace and frankly can outmaneuver anything that we had and still have in our inventory," he warned.

Of the 2023 to 2024 reports, 708 occurred in the air, with only 49 instances marked as "case closed" by officials, according to Pentagon documents.

Geopolitical tensions during the Cold War may partially be to blame for the longstanding secrecy, he argued, telling Watters that the U.S. government hid such details to avoid “tip[ping] our hands to our adversaries what technologies we were able to glean from this” or, perhaps, to conceal national security vulnerabilities.

“But I think the times have changed, and a lot of the old reasoning, I don’t think, is valid anymore,” he said.

“I think the American public can handle the truth. I think the American public deserves the truth, and I know what I saw when I was at the Pentagon...

“I will say there are some concerns there because you’re talking about a conversation that’s going to require a lot of people to do soul-searching. You’re talking something that’s going to challenge everybody from a philosophical, a psychological, theological perspective, and even sociological perspective.”

The whistleblower, whose identity is being tightly held for his own safety believes the purpose of USAP was to hide such amazing encounters. Watch the video about UFO crash retrieval operations.

This leaked classified report to Congress described an incident in which a swarm of 'orb' UFOs surrounded an F-22 stealth Raptor, forcing it off course. Highly qualified U.S. Navy pilots — flying from the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt and training for active duty in the Persian Gulf between 2014 and 2015— told their superiors the objects seemingly defied the laws of physics.

The whistleblower's report is said to make reference not just to UFOs but to 'ARVs' short for 'Alien Reproduction Vehicle' - meaning successfully reverse-engineered alien spacecraft.

READ MORE:

Chilling testimony of Navy veteran due to testify on UFO cover-up: ‘We’re being visited by non-human intelligence with technology we really don’t understand’

THE TRUTH IS HERE: President Trump’s UFO Files Show Mysterious Flying Objects Spotted by Apollo Astronauts While on the Surface of the MOON

America’s nuclear missile bases have been alien targets since the 1960s, military insider claims

Whistleblower: The U.S. government is hiding a UFO the “size of a football field”

BOTTOMLINE

In February 2026, President Trump directed federal agencies (including the Department of Defense, FBI, NASA, and intelligence community) to declassify and publicly release unresolved UAP-related records through the Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters (PURSUE).

First tranche (May 8, 2026): About 162 files, including historical documents, photos, videos, and reports dating back to the late 1940s (e.g., FBI memos on flying discs, Apollo mission anomalies).

Second tranche (late May 2026): Additional documents that Elizondo described as containing “top-secret intelligence” from the 1940s onward.

More tranches are expected on a rolling basis.

This fits a broader pattern: greater government transparency on UAPs (sparked by congressional pressure and whistleblowers), but the data so far supports “unexplained phenomena exist and warrant study” rather than “extraterrestrials are here.”

The releases fuel speculation while official analyses urge caution against jumping to ET conclusions.

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