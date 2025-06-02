By STACY LIBERATORE

June 2, 2025

A former Bush administration official has made a shocking claim that a mysterious group, she calls Mr. Global, is actually pulling the strings in the world.

Catherine Austin Fitts, who served as the US Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for Housing, appeared on the Danny Jones Podcast this week, saying she believes it is a committee of intelligent beings from other dimensions.

She explained that world leaders are over-influenced by the occult and are merely puppets. 'I think you have interdimensional intelligence, which is operating demonic intelligence,' Fitts added.

Fitts is a prolific conspiracy theorist who has pushed other extreme views including the belief that the COVID pandemic was to roll out a new, authoritarian financial system.

She also believes the vaccines modify human DNA and that the US government has secret underground bunkers for elites.

Speaking about the secret committee, she referenced the Bible, which she said describes both divine and demonic intelligence, claiming the latter is what we are currently dealing with.

Fitts has long promoted the idea of a 'Mr. Global,' saying the group aims to enslave people through mind control and manipulate global financial systems.

She believes this is being carried out through the rollout of robotics, artificial intelligence, satellite systems and central bank digital currencies, tools she claims allow for constant surveillance, automation and centralized decision-making.

Catherine Austin Fitts, who was the US Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for Housing, made the claims that demonic beings from another dimension are secretly controlling the world

Fitts is an investment banker and former public official who served under President George H.W. Bush from 1989 to 1990.

She also held the role of managing director at Dillon, Read & Co.

During her appearance on the Danny Jones Podcast, Fitts was asked to define 'Mr. Global.'

'It's the committee that runs the world,' she said.

She explained that even those in high-ranking positions, including the White House, likely do not know who exactly comprises this group, but she believes it consists of wealthy elites acting on behalf of a larger, hidden agenda.

However, there are no officials who have come forward to confirm her claims.

Fitts referenced Nick Redfern's book Final Events and the Secret Government Group on Demonic UFOs and the Afterlife, which investigates a secret US government unit known as the 'Collins Elite.'

According to the book, this group concluded that many UFO phenomena are not extraterrestrial, but rather manifestations of demonic entities aiming to deceive and manipulate humanity.

'I don't know anything about [Redfern], but it struck me as someone who was trying to do a faithful job of simply reporting what they found,' said Fitts.

She explained that world leaders 'are over-influenced by the occult.' 'I think you have interdimensional intelligence, which is operating demonic intelligence,' Fitts added

However, there is no evidence showing that the Collins Elite exists.

The conversation then turned to the subject of extraterrestrials and spiritual warfare.

'There are a lot of folks in the intelligence community who publicly state how they believe the whole UFO phenomenon is like this biblical thing, how it's angels and demons,' said Jones.

'Legitimate people in the intelligence community, whether they're still active or retired, or have been on podcasts, say they believe this.'

Fitts agreed: 'I think we are dealing with demonic and angelic forces in our world. And that's interdimensional intelligence.'

The former official made headlines earlier this month after appearing on the Tucker Carlson Network where she claimed that the US government is secretly preparing for a mass extinction event on Earth.

Fritss said she found $21 trillion in unaccounted funds was diverted to covert projects between 1998 and 2015.

'One of the things I've looked at in the process of looking at where all this money is going is the underground base, city infrastructure and transportation system that's been built,' she said.

Based on a two-year study, Fitts estimated there are approximately 170 underground facilities in the US and potentially under surrounding oceans, connected by a secret transportation network.

When Carlson asked about their purpose, Fitts responded, 'A near-extinction event,' suggesting the bases are designed to protect elites during a catastrophic scenario.

Fitts offered few specifics about the impending threat but pointed to climate change, resource mismanagement, natural disasters, geopolitical conflicts, or societal collapse as possible triggers.

In a striking revelation, Fitts claimed she was offered a place in an underground base but declined, stating she preferred to 'take my chances on the surface.'

While she made the claims on the Tucker Carlson Network, there is no evidence that the US has 170 secret underground bases.

However, Michigan State University economist Mark Skidmore and his team found $21 trillion in unauthorized spending in the Departments of Defense and Housing and Urban Development from 1998 to 2015.

Skidmore worked with Fitts around that time, uncovering that the Army had $6.5 trillion in unsupported adjustments in fiscal 2015 alone.

Given the Army's $122 billion budget, which meant unsupported adjustments were 54 times the spending authorized by Congress, Skidmore shared in the 2017 report.

They also found 170 journal voucher adjustments that are used to correct errors in existing accounting entries or to make necessary adjustments at the end of a reporting period to ensure accurate financial statements.

The adjustments amounted to $2.1 trillion.

READ MORE:

Former Housing Official: U.S. Government Has Built a $21 TRILLION Underground City for the Wealthy and Powerful to Live If a “Near-Extinction Event” Occurs

"PEDOPHILE FRATERNITY" OF THE U.S.A.: BUSINESSMEN & GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS FROM DEMENTIA BIDEN’S INNER CIRCLE & MEMBERS OF CONGRESS ARE INVOLVED IN CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE

America’s Cold War Doomsday Satellite

The Next Doomsday Planes for The US Air Force

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.