By David Nield

August 11, 2026

There are many biological processes that naturally slow down or falter as we age, and a growing number of studies are looking at ways to interrupt that decline – to keep us living healthier for longer.

A 30-Year Study May Have Found The Single Best Diet for Healthy Aging

A new study has broken down in detail the food groups that increase the likelihood of healthy aging – and identified the best diet overall.

For the purposes of the study, researchers led by a team from Harvard University defined healthy aging as reaching 70 without any chronic diseases – and still being in good shape mentally and physically.

The analysis showed that the Alternative Healthy Eating Index (AHEI) came top of eight healthy dietary patterns studied: developed by Harvard, the AHEI prioritizes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, legumes, and healthy fats.

The diet also keeps red and processed meats, sugary drinks, and salt down to a minimum.

8 Foods You Should Actually Eat More of: A Nutritionist Explains

Leafy greens are a great way to improve your health as they possess many vital nutrients, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. As a nutritionist, I would highly recommend getting more of the following salad leaves in your diet: Spinach, Kale, Swiss chard, Collard greens, Rocket, also known as arugula and eruca, Romaine lettuce, Watercress, and Bok choy.

One of the ways old age affects the body is via changes to hepatocyte growth factor (HGF), a protein that helps activate muscle repair.

Study Reveals Brain System That Repairs Your Body While You Sleep

When we sleep, the body releases its ‘growth hormone ‘, building up and repairing muscles and bones – but the details of how and why have been something of a mystery, until now.

Through a close analysis of brain circuitry in mice, researchers led by a team from the University of California, Berkeley (UC Berkeley) have found special mechanisms and feedback loops that regulate growth hormone release while we sleep.

The findings could help us better treat conditions that come with sleep problems, including type 2 diabetes and Alzheimer’s disease. Understanding sleep is the key to understanding a whole host of aspects of our health.

A few years ago, researchers from Kyushu University in Japan discovered that HGF undergoes a damaging chemical process called nitration as the years tick by, breaking the key muscle repair signal.

Could there be some way to protect HGF from this age-related alteration? That was the question the team sought to answer next.

In a new study, published in Scientific Reports, they tested two compounds designed to counter the effects of nitration via antioxidants – protective molecules that intercept the sabotaging chemical chain reaction.

“HGF is not necessarily missing as we age,” says biologist Ryuichi Tatsumi, from Kyushu University.

“Rather, it can be chemically altered after it is made. That led us to wonder whether a compound with strong antioxidant capacity might protect HGF, either by preventing nitration or by compensating for the functional loss it causes.”

Two sulfur-based compounds known for being powerful antioxidants were selected, glutathione trisulfide (GSSSG) and lipoic acid trisulfide (LASSS).

Both are classed as trisulfides, with three consecutively linked sulfur atoms – that’s what makes them highly reactive antioxidants.

Leave This Fruit Out of Your Next Berry Smoothie, Experiments Suggest

Next time you’re making yourself a berry smoothie, you might want to hold off on the banana.

Sure, it’s full of potassium and makes a drink deliciously thick and creamy, but it could actually be impacting the nutritional benefit of your fruity drink.

According to research from the University of California, Davis (UCD), there’s something in bananas that might overpower the antioxidants in berries.

The antioxidants in this case are called flavonols. They are found in plant-based foods like berries, tea, cocoa, apples, pears, and peaches, and many of us do not get enough of them in our diet.

Researchers Issue Dietary Recommendation for a Food Compound to Support Heart Health

Consuming more tea, apples and berries daily may lead to better heart health, according to a team of global nutrition experts.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics issued a dietary recommendation for flavan-3-ols, a group of bioactive compounds that are good for your heart and found in many foods and drinks.

The guideline recommendations, published in the international journal Advances in Nutrition, suggests that 400 to 600 milligrams daily of flavan-3-ols may reduce risk associated with cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

In chemical binding studies, both GSSSG and LASSS were shown to effectively suppress nitration at two key vulnerable spots on the protein.

However, the HGF links to the stem cells required for muscle repair weren’t sufficiently restored. (Human Heart Tissue Actually Can Regenerate After a Heart Attack, New Study Shows)

When the researchers upped the concentration of the compounds, LASSS stood out: Not only did it block nitration damage, it also made the protein twice as effective at connecting with the cells (via a receptor called c-met) that muscle repair processes rely on.

“This exceeded our expectations,” says Tatsumi.

Muscle loss can lead to unsteadiness in old age. (Alexas_Fotos/Unsplash)

“We knew trisulfides had diverse biological functions, but we never expected that simply mixing HGF with LASSS would produce such a striking effect.”

“What this tells us is that LASSS does more than simply neutralize reactive molecules. It may interact directly with HGF and induce a subtle structural change, creating an enhanced ‘super HGF’ form that binds c-met more strongly and resists nitration.”

Next, the researchers used mouse models of muscle atrophy to test LASSS further.

The experiments showed that the compound was indeed effective at reducing nitration induced by muscle disuse.

This still needs to be tested and verified in human muscles of course, but the early signs here are promising: a way of chemically reinforcing and supercharging the muscle-building HGF function that wanes in effectiveness with old age.

“The present work encourages additional in vivo research on the potential application of LASSS in extracellular HGF nitration-dysfunction during aging,” write the researchers in their published paper.

“Further exploration could lead to strategies for its use in age-related atrophy and impaired regeneration.”

The researchers are fairly confident that the impacts of LASSS on HGF will apply broadly across humans and other animals, and that there will be a wide range of possible uses too – not just maintaining health in old age but also managing other situations where muscles can start to waste away, such as extended illnesses.

Sarcopenia is the technical term for age-related muscle loss, which can start from your 30s and tends to accelerate from your 60s.

It leads to difficulties common in senior citizens, including problems walking and a higher risk of falls and accidents.

Now we may have one way of helping the body resist that decline.

The next steps will be to run studies over longer periods of time to see how changes develop, and to test the LASSS compound in older mice, which wasn’t done here.

“This knowledge now opens novel ways to improve interventions that could combat age-related muscle atrophy and impaired regeneration with fibrosis and fat infiltration (including sarcopenia and frailty),” write the researchers.

The research has been published in Scientific Reports.

BOTTOMLINE

The antioxidant identified as especially promising is lipoic acid trisulfide (LASSS), which researchers found can protect and even enhance the muscle‑repair protein HGF, effectively creating a “super HGF” with twice the receptor‑binding strength in lab tests.

What the Research Shows

HGF (hepatocyte growth factor) is essential for activating muscle stem cells (satellite cells) that repair muscle tissue. With age, HGF becomes chemically damaged through nitration , reducing its ability to bind to its receptor, c‑met .

Researchers at Kyushu University tested two sulfur‑based antioxidants— glutathione trisulfide (GSSSG) and lipoic acid trisulfide (LASSS) —to see whether they could prevent or reverse this damage.

Both compounds reduced nitration, but LASSS stood out : It not only blocked nitration but doubled HGF’s ability to bind to c‑met . It appeared to induce a subtle structural change, creating a more potent form dubbed “super HGF.”



Mouse studies showed LASSS also reduced nitration‑induced muscle atrophy, suggesting potential for future therapies.

Why This Matters

Age‑related muscle loss (sarcopenia) is driven partly by impaired repair signaling.

Enhancing HGF function could help maintain muscle strength, reduce frailty, and improve mobility in older adults.

Findings are preliminary and based on lab and animal studies; human trials are still needed.

The discovery of LASSS as a potent protector and enhancer of HGF highlights a promising direction for combating age‑related muscle decline.

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