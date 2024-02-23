The Pentagon Pedophile Task Force has received an Affidavit of Truthful Testimony from Jessie Marie Czebotar exposing in great detail the Luciferian Brotherhood and their Sovereign Military Order of Knights Templars committing crimes of rape, torture, satanic ritual, murder, trafficking, adrenochrome and hormone harvesting, organ harvesting, and cannibalism against children and humanity. More concerning is the Brotherhood and Sovereign Military’s control over decommissioned Poseidon Missiles filled with biochemical warfare.