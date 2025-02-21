By CONNOR BOYD & LUKE ANDREWS

Covid vaccines could be suspended for all age groups in America under radical new plans backed by key health figures in the Trump Administration.

Several experts poised for top jobs in US health agencies subscribe to the disputed idea the shots are causing widespread side effects and deaths.

Dr Jay Bhattacharya, who has been nominated to lead the National Institutes of Health (NIH), has backed a petition calling for the mRNA vaccines to be paused and retested, DailyMail.com can reveal.

He is one of the signatories of the Hope Accord, which claims there is a 'causal link' between the mRNA shots and an alarming rise in excess deaths worldwide.

The official death toll due to Covid-19 per the CDC is nearly 1.1 million, but that does not include associated deaths such as fatal overdoses during lockdowns

The United States (yellow) has suffered a larger increase in deaths than many other nations, including Sweden (blue), which famously opted against Covid lockdown measures. The country has suffered a 14 percent increase in deaths over the past three years when compared to the average number of expected deaths calculated from previous years. For comparison, Sweden recorded a five percent increase, while the UK (green) had a 10 percent jump

California has suffered the most excess deaths from reasons other than Covid despite its strict pandemic lockdown and mask orders

The US recorded more excess deaths than much of western Europe, including Sweden, despite the country's lockdown orders early in the COVID-19 pandemic

DailyMail.com also understands Robert F Kennedy Jr has privately expressed concerns about the vaccines and signaled he is open to axing them if the data supports it.

Other key advisors to Kennedy have promoted conspiratorial views on social media about the COVID vaccines, including that the shots killed more people than they saved.

Dr Aseem Malhotra, a British cardiologist being considered for a health advisory role in Kennedy's new health departments, has called for the jabs to be suspended and reassessed.

President Donald Trump nominated Kennedy to head the HHS. The pair are pictured above at a campaign rally in Arizona in August last year

Outside the health agencies, Kash Patel — who has been nominated as FBI director — previously promoted bogus supplements that 'reversed' the supposed damage caused by COVID-19 vaccines.

How a ban would be implemented is still not clear. A total ban would require the FDA to withdraw its approval status for safety or effectiveness reasons.

During his first term, President Trump spearheaded the development of the shots in record time which was widely regarded as a medical breakthrough.

The mRNA vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer are estimated to have saved tens of millions of lives globally, including 3million in the US.

President Trump has been reluctant to take credit for the achievement in recent years, however, for fear of alienating his core voter base which has become skeptical of the shots.

But he has signaled his support of other vaccines, including the polio vaccine — which he praised as the 'greatest thing' and said he was a 'big believer' in.

The COVID vaccines have been linked to a small risk of heart damage and Guillain-Barre syndrome, where the immune system attacks nerves, causing pain, fatigue and numbness.

Data from the US COVID vaccine injury compensation program suggested that 14,000 people had filed claims for injury or death they claimed were caused by the COVID-19 vaccine as of December 2024, out of the 270 million Americans who received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Dr Paul Offit, a vaccines expert at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, told DailyMail.com this highlighted that the vaccines were not dangerous.

He said: 'The vaccines have been given to billions of people at this point, and there were large prospective placebo-controlled studies that didn't show these effects.

'As the vaccines were rolled out, not everyone got them at once... and this staggering would tell you if something is a problem that was not picked up in clinical trials.

'We picked up myocarditis during this... we even picked up Guillain Barre syndrome, which has a rate after vaccination of around eight in a million.

'We would have easily picked up [these excess deaths and purported links to cancer] if true, and we haven't picked this up.'

CDC data showed that 45 percent of adults over 65 years old have got the most recent COVID booster shot, while 23 percent of those over 18 years have received it.

Preliminary data shows about 651 people died from COVID-19 in the week to February 1, below the 939 deaths that were linked to the flu in the same week.

Around 25,000 people were dying from COVID-19 at the peak of the pandemic in November 2020, before the vaccines were rolled out.

In his new role as head of the Department of Human Services (HHS), Kennedy has power over the CDC panel that decides the immunization schedule for children and adults.

As NIH chief, Dr Bhattacharya could prioritize funding research into vaccines, potentially revealing harms or safety concerns that other agencies could use to ban them.

Two states — Idaho and Montana — have already begun considering legislation to ban the use of the mRNA COVID vaccines.

Lawmakers bringing the rules have raised fears that the vaccines could 'integrate' into human DNA, a conspiracy theory that is not backed by evidence.

The HOPE accord, signed by Dr Bhattacharya, claims there is a 'causal link' between the mRNA shots and an alarming rise in excess deaths worldwide.

During COVID and in the years following the pandemic, hundreds of thousands of more people in the US died than would normally be expected.

While many experts have attributed these deaths to cancers, heart disease, undiagnosed COVID-19 and the worsening of health problems missed during lockdowns, the new petition suggests the mRNA vaccines played a role.

The above shows states with moves for mRNA vaccine bans. Legislators in Idaho and Montana (purple) have brought forward bans for the vaccines, while activists say that at the county level bans are being considered in Tennessee, Iowa and Washington. Florida previously considered banning mRNA vaccines

The above shows the number of excess deaths recorded in the US by year, or the number of deaths above the expected number for the time of year. Experts have blamed delays in diagnosing conditions and people avoiding healthcare for the uptick

The above graph shows the daily tally of Covid deaths per million recorded in the United States. The first COVID vaccine was administered in December 2020

It states: 'This new technology was granted emergency use authorization to address a situation that no longer exists.

'Going forward, the burden of proof falls on those still advocating for these products to compellingly demonstrate that they aren't resulting in net harm.

'Until such evidence is presented, regulators should suspend their use as a matter of standard medical precaution.'

At his senate confirmation hearing, RFK Junior said he didn't know whether Covid vaccines work.

'I don't know,' he told senators, 'we don't have a good surveillance system.'

Del Bigtree, communications director for Kennedy's presidential bid, has previously suggested COVID vaccines are causing excess deaths and leaving people vulnerable to infections.

He said in January last year in an open letter:

'An experimental vaccine with a deadly track record was "warp-speeded" onto the market and mandated for every arm in the country.

'Nearly four years later, excess mortality is at an all-time high. Heart attacks in children are now commonplace.'

He added: 'The vaccine has proven to have negative efficacy, causing people to be more prone to infection than doing nothing at all.'

