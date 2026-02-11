By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

February 12, 2026

Elite Delta Force operatives thwarted a brazen assassination attempt on President Donald J. Trump mere hours after his arrival at the World Economic Forum last month, Real Raw News has learned.

The alarming event, shrouded in secrecy until now, saw Muslim jihadists who had lived at a Muslim-only community in Plano, Texas, shadow President Trump to Switzerland with the aim of ending his political career and life.

On January 19, POTUS arrived in Davos, and his itinerary included delivering a keynote speech on trade imbalances, American excellence, and “America First” policies, topics that have angered foes and allies alike.

Besides bringing a large entourage and his mandatory Secret Service detail, President Trump had Delta Force operators on Air Force One, a precautionary measure he agreed to after the Director of National Intelligence’s Office told him the Muslim Brotherhood had activated “sleeper cells” worldwide.

The Muslim Brotherhood is a militant organization that embraces violence and terrorism, considers the United States as ‘the great Satan,’ has a presence in over 70 countries, and has undeniable ties to both Hamas and Iran’s government.

Founded by Islamic scholar Hassan al-Banna in 1928, the Muslim Brotherhood has committed unspeakable acts of terror globally and insinuated itself into worldly governments, including in France, Germany, the UK, and, yes, the United States.

Barack Obama is a member of the Muslim Brotherhood, as is Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. The Muslim Brotherhood has a special place in its black heart for President Donald Trump, whom it deems a grave threat to Islamic conquest.

According to a White House source, a man named Ahmed Al-Rashid, a 32-year-old Yemeni national with a history of attending jihadist training camps in Syria, smuggled sniper rifles and improvised explosives into Switzerland via porous alpine borders.

His accomplices, two Pakistani brothers, flew from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport to Geneva on Jan 19 and rendezvoused with Al-Rashid at the pricey Bergrestaurant Gotschnagrat hotel & ski resort, three miles north of Davos.

There, the trio, who had somehow obtained President Trump’s itinerary, hatched a plan to murder the President of the United States.

“I can’t say how, but we discovered the plot and the identities of the men an hour before President Trump touched down. They weren’t just Muslim Brotherhood, they were assassins for the Al-Mujahideen Brigade,” our source said.

The Mujahideen Brigade is a Hamas splinter cell that operates in the occupied Palestinian territories of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, and vehemently opposes US support for Israel.

Their plan, our source said, was simple yet lethal: a sniper shot at President Trump as he was being moved from the secure WEF compound to a dinner venue in town. But Delta Force ruined their plans.

As President Trump’s motorcade idled outside Restaurant La Martina, Al-Rashid lay prone on a snowbank, 300 yards away, the scope of his Chinese QBU-88 rifle trained on Trump’s limousine.

He was adjusting the scope’s elevation and windage when an unseen assailant, a Delta Force operator, slipped a garrot around his neck and strangled him to death.

Simultaneously, other Delta Force operators opened fire on the van, parked a block away from the restaurant, killing the Pakistani brothers who were there in case Al-Rashid failed to eliminate President Trump.

The brothers, our source said, had Colin County, Texas, driver’s licenses; Colin County is home to under-construction Epic City, a master-planned Islamic community-centered residential development project in Texas, situated approximately 40 minutes from Dallas near the town of Josephine.

Delta Force’s heroism prevented what could have been a catastrophe, reminding the world that vigilance against jihadist plots remains paramount, our source said.

“President Trump never went to the restaurant. When we learned of the attempt on his life, we put life-size silicone and Papier-mâché replica in the limo. POTUS was still at his hotel surrounded by Secret Service,” our source said in closing.

