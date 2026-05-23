By Brooke Singman , Robert Schmad

May 23, 2026

Tulsi Gabbard is resigning from her post as Director of National Intelligence to support her husband through his battle with “an extremely rare form of bone cancer,” Fox News Digital learned.

Gabbard notified President Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office Friday. Her last day at ODNI is expected to be June 30.

Fox News Digital exclusively obtained her formal resignation letter, in which Gabbard says she is “deeply grateful for the trust you placed in me and for the opportunity to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence for the last year and a half.”

“Unfortunately, I must submit my resignation, effective June 30, 2026,” she wrote. “My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer.”

Gabbard said her husband “faces major challenges in the coming weeks and months.”

“At this time, I must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle,” she said.

Gabbard added: “Abraham has been my rock throughout our eleven years of marriage — standing steadfast through my deployment to East Africa on a Joint Special Operations mission, multiple political campaigns and now my service in this role.”

“His strength and love have sustained me through every challenge,” she continued. “I cannot in good conscience ask him to face this fight alone while I continue in this demanding and time-consuming position.”

Gabbard said she has “made significant progress at the ODNI — advancing unprecedented transparency and restoring integrity to the intelligence community,” but said she recognizes “ there is still important work to be done.”

"I am fully committed to ensuring a smooth and thorough transition over the coming weeks so that you and your team experience no disruption in leadership or momentum," she said.

“Thank you for your understanding during this deeply personal and difficult time for our family.”

Gabbard added: “I will remain forever grateful to you and to the American people for the profound honor of serving our nation as DNI.”

Gabbard, as DNI, began a transformational effort to reshape the Intelligence Community— reducing the agency in size and saving taxpayers more than $700 million per year; dismantling DEI programs in the IC; and more.

Gabbard, as of this month, declassified more than half a million pages of government records, including those related to the Trump-Russia investigation, the JFK and RFK assassinations and more.

Gabbard also declassified documents tied to the origins of the Trump-Russia “Crossfire Hurricane” probe, arguing they showed Obama administration officials politicized intelligence related to Russia’s 2016 election interference and used it to undermine Trump’s first presidential victory.

Meanwhile, Gabbard created the first-ever “Weaponization Working Group,” aimed at coordinating efforts across the federal government to expose the criminal Biden Administration’s weaponization of government.

As DNI, Gabbard’s National Counterterrorism Center prevented more than 10,000 individuals with ties to narco-terrorism from entering the country in 2025 and placed more than 85,000 similarly tied individuals on the terror watchlist.

President Trump Statement on Replacement

READ MORE:

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard Uncovers “Burn Bags” of Documents Tied to 2020 Election Corruption – Hidden from American Public

“Treasonous Conspiracy” – Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard Calls for Prosecution of Barack Obama, James Comey, John Brennan, and Others

Marines Arrest Traitor and Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) Mass Purges Deep Staters, Obama and Biden Holdovers, and 90-Year-Old Geezers Who Were Still Collecting Government Checks

BOTTOMLINE

Tulsi Gabbard announced her resignation as Director of National Intelligence (DNI) on May 22, 2026, with her last day set for June 30, 2026. She cited her husband, Abraham Williams, being diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer as the reason.

In her resignation letter (which she posted publicly), Gabbard wrote that she must step away from public service “to be by his side and fully support him through this battle.”

This is the fourth Cabinet-level departure in President Trump’s second term (all involving women), following earlier exits by figures such as Kristi Noem, Pam Bondi, and Lori Chavez-DeRemer.

While the public statements frame this as a purely personal/family decision, some reporting notes underlying friction between Gabbard’s office and the White House on policy or internal matters.

]It’s a reminder that these roles come with enormous personal costs.

The transition to acting DNI Lukas appears smooth for now, but the timing and volume of recent Cabinet turnover will likely fuel ongoing questions about stability in the Trump administration.

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