By Benjamin Weinthal

August 17, 2026

Fox News Digital gained rare access to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Tzrifin Base in Central Israel, where a vast number of confiscated rockets, grenades, drones, sniper rifles, automated weapons, anti-tank rocket launchers, mortars and other military firepower used by Hezbollah and Hamas are stored.

The seized arsenal of weapons, ranging in manufacturers from the Islamic Republic of Iran to Russia, China to homegrown producers in Lebanon and Gaza and even a Nazi-era gun, were part of the war machinery used by Hamas and Hezbollah against Israeli civilians and the IDF since Hamas terrorists attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

The IDF said Hezbollah also used weapons against Lebanese civilians.

Hezbollah and Hamas, members of Iran’s so-called “axis of resistance,” have killed over 300 American citizens, according to reports.

The Jewish state fought a multi-front war against Iran and its proxies at the height of the conflict. The remains of Iranian rockets litter the ground outside the weapons storage facility at Tzrifin for journalists to inspect.

Tehran fired rockets into civilian areas during the war, including large cities such as Tel Aviv and Be’ersheva.

Just days after the joint U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran in late February, the Islamic Republic fired a ballistic missile into Be’ersheva, causing injuries to 19 people.

To the ordinary eye, it is a Herculean challenge to decipher the small Nazi swastika emblem on the German World War II-era MG 34 machine gun seized at a Hezbollah terrorist compound in Lebanon.

But, for the Israeli military commander of the Captured Equipment Evacuation Unit, Lt. Col. (res.) Idan Sharon-Kettler, it is a run-of-the-mill exercise in weapons identification.

The German MG 34 has the “markings of an eagle carrying a swastika stamped on it,” Sharon-Kettler said.

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The IDF seized an MG 34 machine gun with the Swastika emblem on it from the Hezbollah compound. (IDF)

Sharon-Kettler told Fox News Digital the Nazi machine gun was used as “propaganda or for morale” of the Iranian regime-backed terrorists in Lebanon.

A second Nazi-era assault rifle was confiscated from Hezbollah— the MP 44 (also termed StG 44).

Hamas and Hezbollah, both of whom are designated terrorist organizations by the U.S., employed sophisticated methods to transform vehicles into high-intensity offensive weapons.

So-called dual-use technology (equipment that can be used for civilian and military purposes) is the bread and butter of Hamas and Hezbollah.

“Motorcycles like these took Israelis hostages,” Sharon-Kettler said as he showed an Egyptian Halawa Motors motorcycle that was captured in Israel on Oct. 7.

The Iranian regime-backed Hamas terrorist movement killed over 1,200 people on Oct. 7, including more than 40 American citizens.

Hamas took over 250 people hostage on the same day.

The IDF also captured rockets from Palestinian Islamic Jihad that were used as “propaganda dummies” during parades against Israel in Gaza.

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Egyptian Halawa Motors motorcycles captured in Israel on Oct. 7. Motorcycles of this type were used to take hostages in Hamas-controlled Gaza. (IDF)

The IDF seized ATVs used by Hezbollah in Lebanon to hold rockets and terrorists. One captured ATV was designed to hold six rockets with launchers.

“You can sit on top of a hill and control a road that goes underneath. And with six anti-tank rockets, you will stop almost any vehicle that passes,” Sharon-Kettler said.

He said the ATVs provide great utility for Hezbollah in the rugged, hilly landscape of southern Lebanon.

Iranian-produced mortars were also on display at the IDF base.

“We found hundreds” of mortars in Lebanon, Sharon-Kettler said. The IDF captured drones, including decay drones. Sharon-Kettler said some of the Hezbollah drones are used “to make noise … to divert [IDF]resources.”

According to Sharon-Kettler, the IDF captured “dozens” of Iranian regime-produced canons in south Lebanese villages, where Hezbollah’s core base exists.

“In many houses the canons were pointing out of windows,” said Sharon-Kettler. One cannon seized in Lebanon originated in Russia.

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Uniforms made in Syria, China and Lebanon and used by Hezbollah terrorists. (IDF)

Hezbollah, like its counterpart Hamas in Gaza, embeds its terrorists in residential areas and civilian buildings, including hospitals, schools and mosques.

The IDF storage site was packed with Russian-produced AK-47 automatic rifles and various versions of it.

The IDF captured more recent Russian AK-103 and AK-104 automatic rifles in southern Lebanon.

“Light sniper rifles, some made in Iran, some Russian, are very common with Hezbollah and Hamas,” Sharon-Kettler said.

Israel’s army also seized a highly decorated Turkish hunting rifle that was used by Hezbollah. The IDF found many highly sophisticated Austrian Steyr sniper rifles, including the Austrian Steyr HS .50 caliber sniper rifle, in possession of Hezbollah.

Sharon-Kettler showed an Iranian replicated version of the Steyr sniper rifle.

The IDF collected submachine guns in Lebanon that were manufactured by China and Russia and anti-tank launchers produced by Russia and Iran, the IDF weapons expert said.

A Hezbollah drone seized by the IDF. (IDF)

Additional merchandise seized by the IDF includes all the trappings of a professional army and guerrilla terrorist forces.

Well-crafted uniforms made in Syria, China and Lebanon along with helmets, anti-shrapnel vests and medical kits are part of the IDF’s confiscated war equipment.

Sharon-Kettler explained the reasons for Israel being in Lebanon.

“Even after the agreement we had with the Lebanese army and government, once we entered Lebanon again, we kept finding everything that is here. For me, it means, if we are not doing the work to clean Lebanon from military entities targeting are civilians, nobody else is doing that.”

The IDF commander referred to the November 2024 ceasefire agreement reached between Lebanon and Israel to cease the war between Jerusalem and the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

Hezbollah joined Hamas in its war on Israel Oct. 8, 2023

An image of Iran’s late Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, left, and new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei with replicas of missiles in the background during a gathering to commemorate the death of Imam Reza Aug. 12, 2026, in Tehran, Iran. (Getty Images)

A State Department official recently told Fox News the U.S.-led effort for Lebanon’s government to disarm Hezbollah and for a staged withdrawal of IDF troops from southern Lebanon will continue.

The next round of talks is scheduled for early September in Rome.

“We feel good about the trajectory” of the talks, the State Department official said.

“We are not naive about the difficulties. Hezbollah is trying to sabotage the process, and both Israel and Lebanon are democracies under domestic political stress. But the fact that the teams sat together, communicated directly and generated options is itself a structural change.”

READ MORE:

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BOTTOMLINE

Israel has displayed a large cache of weapons seized from Hezbollah (primarily in southern Lebanon) and Hamas (Gaza), stored at the IDF’s Tzrifin Base in central Israel.

Fox News was granted rare access to the facility, which holds confiscated rockets, grenades, drones, sniper rifles, automatic weapons, anti-tank launchers, mortars, and other equipment used by the Iran-backed groups against Israeli civilians and forces since the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks (and Hezbollah’s subsequent involvement starting October 8).

The arsenal reflects Iran’s “axis of resistance” supply networks and includes items from Iran, Russia, China, local producers in Lebanon and Gaza, plus unexpected historical pieces.

The display underscores the diverse international pipeline supporting Iran’s proxies in the multi-front conflict. The weapons were part of operations that also involved Iranian ballistic missiles into Israeli cities.

Hezbollah and Hamas have been linked to the deaths of over 300 American citizens.

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