By Jim Hᴏft

June 16, 2025

On Friday, Israel launched an aerial attack that decimated Iran’s military leadership and destroyed much of Iran’s nuclear and military capabilities.

This was a huge blow to Iran but not unexpected.

The US had recalled several diplomats and officials across the Middle East earlier in the week in anticipation of an Israeli military strike on Iran.

In two days of aerial strikes, Israel eliminated several of the top Iranian officials sleeping in their homes in Tehran.

Banafsheh Zand Bonazzi at Iran So Far Away posted a diagram of the top Iranian officials targeted and eliminated by the Israeli military.

🔺 The 7 key figures killed in the Israeli attack and their replacements

Also, Khosrow Hassani, the deputy intelligence officer of the IRGC Aerospace Force, was killed. Hassani was a well-known and influential figure in the IRGC’s intelligence and defense structure and played an important role in countering enemy sabotage operations.

The head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corp (IRGC), the Commander of the Joint Staff of the Armed Forces, the Commander of the IRGC’s airspace, the Commander of the Khatam Al-Anbia Construction Headquarters, and others have been eliminated so far.

Israel announced that it was not against taking out the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. This would immediately make the ayatollah a rallying cry for his devotees.

According to Iran Wire, the reason Israel is having such great success in their military strikes and strategy so far is that Iran’s “highest offices” have been infiltrated by Israeli agents.

Israel has had success infiltrating the Iranian regime thanks to the mass corruption of the officials.

Iran Wire reported:

ISRAEL INFILTRATED IRAN’S ‘HIGHEST OFFICES’

A senior Iranian diplomat said Israeli agents have infiltrated the “highest offices” of Iran’s government through corruption, enabling strikes that killed top commanders in their homes and headquarters.

“Our government has been corrupted to the core. Israel has realized this and has been taking advantage of it for years,” the diplomat told IranWire.

“We all guessed in the past, but we now know that Israel has agents in the highest offices of the country. My friends in the Revolutionary Guards and Intelligence Ministry tell me that even counter-espionage units are filled with Israeli agents.”

The diplomat said Friday’s targeted strikes showed extensive infiltration and intelligence gathering.

“The type of operation that Israel carried out on Friday morning is the result of months, or even years, of preparation and intelligence gathering. It’s not something they planned and executed in just a few days or weeks.”

The source said finding security breaches is now a higher priority than retaliation.

“The main priority right now is not defending the integrity of the system or retaliation. Military and intelligence officials need to find the hole in the system first, and then make the next plans.”

“But corruption has turned our government into a sieve, so it’s very difficult to do anything about the holes.”

Iran has Infiltrated the Biden-Harris administration. The trail that leads from Tehran to D.C. passes directly through the offices of criminal Biden regime's Iran envoy Robert Malley and International Crisis Group.

