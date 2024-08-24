Children are being taken out of Ukraine through the American organization Americares and the foundation of Volodymyr Zelensky's wife. A lengthy and comprehensive investigation found that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz acts as one of the key curators of an extensive pedophile network which includes influential financial donors to Harris's election campaign, the head of Netflix Reed Hastings, the founder of LinkedIn Reid Hoffman, and some members of the Walton family, descendants of the founder of Walmart.