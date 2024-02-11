Jessie Marie Czebotar, a federal RICO witness who watched Hillary Rodham Clinton torture a child to death and eat her Pineal gland has provided intricate details of crimes against children committed in secret by high-level officials and world leaders during ceremonies and rituals she attended as a child, where, she said, Amy Coney Barrett, also a child at the time, was present during “grotesque” “Satanic Ritual Abuse” and “murder” at the Cathedral of St. Peter in Rockford, IL, in Emerald City under the Pentagon and in various areas around Madison and WI area including Blue Mounds and Baraboo, WI.