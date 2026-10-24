By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

October 24, 2026

White Hats and the DHS have crippled a Deep State plot that could’ve seen a veritable army of fired federal employees stage a coup against President Donald J. Trump and his administration—if Democrats capture (steal) the House and Senate in November.

This is a developing story, so we don’t have full details, but here’s what we know presently.

On September 23, 2026, Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command intercepted a phone call between a former FBI supervisor and Rear Admiral Milton Sands, who helmed Naval Special Warfare Command before Hegseth terminated his command in August 2025, ostensibly because the admiral had voiced opposition to bombing drug boats in the Caribbean Sea and pushed for female instructors in SEAL training.

READ MORE: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth fires head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, Lt. General Jeffrey Kruse, and Navy leaders

On the call, the ex-fed asked Adm. Sands whether he’d be interested in taking part in an expansive mission that, if successful, would rid the world of Donald Trump, JD Vance, and Pete Hegseth and usher in a “new era of prosperity for all Americans.”

The foolish fed, who had placed the call, said he represented a burgeoning coalition of “patriots” committed to toppling President Trump’s imperious regime.

He went on to say that if Democrats prevailed in the midterms, more than 1,200 former USAID personnel, military officers, intelligence officials, and foreign diplomats stood ready to scuttle Trump’s presidency.

Purportedly, Adm. Sands replied, “I hate Trump, hate Hegseth, but that’s the dumbest shit I’ve heard in my entire life. You’re signing your own death warrants. Count me out; I don’t have a death wish.”

As RRN has reported since early 2021, White Hats routinely, clandestinely monitor Deep State chatter, which includes federal agents Kash Patel had dismissed for either failing or refusing to take polygraphs, and military officers the Department of War had canned for flouting Secretary Hegseth’s “warrior ethos” directives.

A source in Gen. Eric M. Smith’s office wouldn’t say whose phone White Hats had bugged—the unnamed fed’s or Adm. Sands’-but he commended Sands for not only rebuking the asinine plot but also, despite Sands’ rancorous disdain toward Trump and Hegseth, alerting White Hats to the potential coup.

“We heard the call; we were prepared to drop a surveillance net on both. Then, all of a sudden, Gen. Smith gets a call from Adm. Sands.”

He added that the US Marines and US Navy have had a symbiotic relationship ever since the Marine Corps became a permanent part of the Department of the Navy in 1834.

Though distinct, the Marine Corps operates as a sister service within the Department of the Navy rather than as a subordinate.

Our source said Gen. Smith and Adm. Sands were more than passing acquaintances.

“Look, no one in Special Warfare wants transgender people or women training SEALs—that’s just fucked up—but Sands redeemed himself. He didn’t know we were eavesdropping. A batshit crazy fed tried to recruit into some wacky shit scheme, and he showed his loyalty to the country no matter who he likes or doesn’t like. We knew he was talking to before he gave us his name, but still, he did the right thing,” our White Hat source said.

On September 26, US Marines under Gen. Smith’s command traveled from Camp Pendleton to the disgraced federal agent’s home in Philadelphia, PA, a sanctuary city.

They used Stingray/IMSI trackers—a government-approved, carrier-assisted data location tool—to hack his cellphone and home Wi-Fi connection.

They also deployed drones and set up parabolic microphones.

“I can’t right now get into all the details, but the guy, and he lived alone, he’d been in frequent contact with 15 other FBI agents, fired Kash, and Erica Chenoweth—a nasty lesbian and former USAID executive.”

Weeks of surveillance, our source noted, led to an inescapable conclusion: Deep State insurgents were planning a false-flag event to provoke President Trump into declaring martial law.

DSA foot soldiers would converge on polling sites in battleground districts and harass “MAGA-looking” voters, with whom they would clash. It’s still unclear how they planned to distinguish a MAGA from anyone else, since precincts prohibit politically divisive apparel.

And if MAGA wouldn’t take the bait, they had a backup plan: DSA and ANTIFA agitators masquerading as MAGA would incite a faux but convincing conflict with their own allies—a theatricality designed to deter voters from showing up in Republican-heavy precincts.

“The lunatic leftists envisioned a scenario, one where if they pulled this crazily concocted scheme off at a dozen places, that one President Trump caught wind of it, he’d be forced to declare a national emergency and martial law before polls closed. And suspend the midterm until order was restored. The feds, or prior feds, that dreamed this idea pushed he idea that if President Trump declared martial law, 75% of Americans would reject it as a Republican plan to steal the midterms and launch nationwide protests from Fairbanks to Key West,” our source said.

White Hats, he added, believe that Erica Chenoweth hatched the scheme, and that when disgraced ex-feds learned about it, they did everything possible to carry it forward, including recruiting disgraced, disgruntled armed forces members, ANTIFA and BLM provocateurs, and dozens of former alphabet agency spooks.

Of Adm. Sands, our source said, “He may’ve been a DEI lover, but when approached by traitors, he put patriotism over pragmatism and did the right thing by notifying Gen. Smith.”

And of the 15 former feds, seven had masterminded the unlawful raid and occupation of President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in August 2022, and six had testified against J6ers who had peacefully attended Trump’s rally at the Ellipse on January 6, 2021.

Following extensive surveillance that confirmed the insidiously diabolical conspiracy, Gen. Smith shared with President Trump the White Hats’ findings and requested permission to arrest the 15 feds and Erica Chenweth for treason and initiating a servile insurrection against the lawfully elected President of the United States.

President Trump, our source said, spoke three words that stunned Gen. Smith. “I already know,”

President Trump reportedly told the General. “We’re already after these losers.”

Homeland Security Investigations, POTUS told Gen. Smith, had arrested six of the 15 wicked feds on Monday, October 19.

Over the last two weeks, the DHS has mobilized thousands of agents as part of a door-to-door-knocking campaign to identify illegal aliens who had criminally voted in past elections.

Besides targeting illegals, HSI visited the homes of the six former federal agents under the pretext of ferreting out illegals.

While we don’t have fine points on HSI’s operation, they captured their targets without incident, according to what POTUS told Gen. Smith.

“What about the others and the lesbo? We have eyes on five right now, pretty much right outside our doorstep. Not Chenowith, but the erstwhile agents. We’re placed to grab’em right now,” Gen. Smith told POTUS.

On Wednesday night, US Marines from Camp Pendleton and 29 Palms stormed five houses in California, New Mexico, and Nevada.

There was no pretextual subterfuge. They breached doors and smashed windows, tossing CS grenades inside homes before entering.

In all but one intrusion, they apprehended targets without casualties.

However, at one home, the former FBI agent and his wife—gas masks fogging, eyes narrowed—saw the Marines breach the door with the treason warrant.

“Last stand,” the ex-fed shouted and opened fire with an AR-15, rounds punching through drywall and hitting a Marine’s neck and chest. Return fire shredded the hallway. The wife yanked off her mask, blood seeping from a gaping cheek wound, as her husband shouted, “For Obama,” and kept his finger on the trigger.

The couple did not survive the onslaught, and the wounded Marine was medevacked to Camp Pendleton for emergency surgery.

“Along with HSI, we’re pursuing their pals. HSI found 100 semi-automatic rifles and 50 pistols in a house they searched. This is a big win, but unfortunately, as far as we know, Chenoweth has fled the United States for Canada.”

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