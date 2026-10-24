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GETV News 1
3d

we already knew that it's going to o take a coup to get Donald Trump out of the white house because his hardcore cult followers and apara- military miltia are not going to let the Democrats get in Congress or in the white house.

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Daniel Meegan's avatar
Daniel Meegan
2d

Hey Joe Nakedtruthnews

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