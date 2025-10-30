Israel’s ex-Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen, who oversaw operations like the theft of the Iranian nuclear archive, has offered a stunning revelation regarding the true breadth of the agency’s global surveillance reach. Cohen brags they have spread “boobytrapped & manipulated equipment” like Hezbollah’s pagers in “all countries you can imagine”. He also raised eyebrows when he admitted Israel will “take out” anyone engaged in “verbal antisemitism” in “every country you can think of " that Israel believes places their existence at risk. Regarding Prime Minister Netanyahu himself, Cohen struck a mixed tone—describing him as “a smart man with many achievements,” but also as a leader whose “self-confidence borders on arrogance.”