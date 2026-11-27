By Brandi Wampler, University of Notre Dame

November 27, 2026

A new diagnostic platform is able to screen for and identify four different diseases—colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, pancreatic cancer and Alzheimer's disease—with a small amount of blood in an hour.

The patent-pending technology was developed by a team of researchers led by Hsueh-Chia Chang at the University of Notre Dame.

The diagnostic platform was tested in a blind setting using 87 plasma samples from blood draws from patients who were either healthy or had one of the four diseases.

The platform was found to be 90% to 99% accurate for detecting the presence or absence of each disease type.

“We believe that if we can screen these diseases earlier, then patients may have a better chance at surviving,” said Chang, the Bayer Corporation professor of engineering in the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at Notre Dame.

The study is published in Nature Biomedical Engineering.

How Immunojanus Particles Detect Disease

The disease detection platform works by detecting exosomes found in the blood, which carry proteins that can provide an early indication of disease.

To detect these proteins, the Chang Lab created immunojanus particles, or tiny spheres that have two distinct halves.

One half is affixed with antibodies and the other is fluorescent.

To run a test, 10 microliters of blood is diluted with a saline solution and mixed with immunojanus particles for 10 to 60 minutes, allowing the immunojanus particles to fully disperse throughout the blood mixture.

As the immunojanus particles disperse, the antibodies will lock onto the disease-specific proteins found on the surface of exosomes.

The blood mixture is then analyzed under a microscope.

While the antibodies on the immunojanus particles are essential for capturing markers of disease, the fluorescent half is imperative for signaling to researchers when those markers are present.

Detecting Cancer with High Accuracy

When the blood mixture is analyzed under the microscope for a test, the immunojanus particles will have the appearance of stars twinkling in the night sky.

Chang and his lab designed a proprietary computer program to analyze this movement using Brownian motion—or the random, erratic movement of microscopic particles suspended in fluid—to tell them if a disease marker is present.

“We had to overcome the interference issue, and immunojanus particles can because they are both sensitive and selective. Sensitive because we can detect a single exosome on an immunojanus particle from the blinking frequency, and selective because other small molecules do not produce a signal,” Chang said.

Not only is the blood test considered significantly more accurate than the leading exosome detection technology, but the method is also intentionally fast and low-cost.

BOTTOMLINE

Researchers at the University of Notre Dame have developed an experimental blood test that screens for markers of four serious diseases—colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, pancreatic cancer, and Alzheimer’s disease—using about 10 microliters of blood in under an hour.⁠

The patent-pending platform, led by Hsueh-Chia Chang (Bayer Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering), detects disease-associated proteins on small extracellular vesicles (exosomes/sEVs) circulating in blood.

These vesicles can carry early disease signals.

In a blind study of 87 plasma samples (healthy controls plus patients with one of the four diseases), the method achieved an area under the curve (AUC) of 0.90–0.99 for distinguishing disease types, corresponding to roughly 90–99% accuracy for presence/absence of each condition.

It can detect on the order of ~200 vesicles per microliter and shows better sensitivity and dynamic range than ultracentrifugation plus surface plasmon resonance (which takes ~24 hours).⁠

This remains experimental and patent-pending.

The sample size is modest, and larger validation studies plus clinical trials would be needed before any clinical use. It is not yet an approved diagnostic test.

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