By LT COL DANIEL DAVIS

August 16, 2026

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released a report last week concerning a civilian plane crash in New Mexico from last May that killed four people.

A nearby military exercise intermittently jammed the GPS signals necessary for the aircraft to navigate properly, according to the report.

While the NTSB is unable to confirm at this point whether the military testing directly caused the fatal crash, the incident underscores a deeply troubling reality: the US Armed Forces have a serious testing culture problem.

The accident in New Mexico was not an anomaly.

Last February, with virtually no prior public notice, the civilian airport at El Paso, Texas, was shut down for what was initially announced as an astonishing 10-day period.

Although the airport was ultimately closed for less than a day, the grounding was in response to military testing of high-energy anti-drone systems dangerously close to El Paso International Airport.

Defense officials have yet to adequately explain why such invasive military exercises would be conducted close to an international civil aviation hub, particularly when vast, restricted testing grounds exist in the surrounding region.

Whatever actually occurred during those two recent incidents, they point to a much larger structural crisis: the testing systems and acquisition apparatus of the United States Armed Forces is seriously flawed and has been for decades.

I know this because I have witnessed these procurement disasters personally.

A medical transport plane crashed en route to Sierra Blanca Regional Airport in May, killing all four crew members on board.

Last February, with virtually no prior public notice, the civilian airport at El Paso, Texas, was shut down for what was initially announced as an astonishing 10-day period.

Inside the Army’s $20 Billion Future Combat Systems Failure

In the mid-2000s, I was an Army major stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas, assigned to the Future Combat Systems (FCS) program.

The FCS was pitched to Congress and the public as a revolutionary ‘system-of-systems’ – a leap-ahead technological initiative to replace the aging M1 Abrams tanks and M3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles.

The FCS program promised to deliver a network of light, interconnected manned and unmanned ground combat vehicles (GCVs), robotic platforms and advanced aerial drones.

In concept, it sounded visionary.

In practice, the underlying operational technology was nowhere near advanced enough to deliver what military leaders had promised.

Rather than acknowledging the hard limitations of the program and adjusting their expectations, Army senior leadership chose a different path: They faked success.

I observed how the testing plainly revealed how both the systems and some of the individual components failed.

But instead of modifying the concept and adjusting FCS deficiencies, commanders altered the test parameters, lied about the results and claimed ground-breaking victories that had never actually occurred.

The mirage only ended in 2009 when then-Secretary of Defense Robert Gates finally stepped in, cut the cord and canceled the program after nearly $20 billion had been poured into a sinkhole.

Pentagon Repeats Costly Weapons Procurement Failures

Instead of taking those hard-earned lessons to heart, the Pentagon simply rebranded their efforts.

The Army launched the Ground Combat Vehicle (GCV) program to salvage the technology from FCS and push it to completion.

Predictably, history repeated itself. Driven by the demand for heavier, better armed combat vehicles during the 2003-11 Iraq war, the GCV grew into a 70-ton monster – even heavier than the M1 Abrams it was supposed to replace.

The GCV also blew past cost projections until it was canceled in 2014 after wasting another $1.5 billion.

Undeterred, procurement leaders launched the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) program in 2018, once again promising a leap-ahead replacement for aging Bradley Fighting Vehicles.

But just like its predecessors, the initial OMFV iteration collapsed under impossible requirements and aggressive timelines. The program was canceled in 2020 without having produced a single production prototype.

Today, the effort lives on under a new designation: the XM30 Combat Vehicle program. While the Army hopes the XM30 will finally deliver a fieldable fleet around 2030, history suggests that taking its success for granted is a dangerous gamble.

This toxic culture of pushing immature technology into production while hand-waving failed tests isn’t limited to the Army; it spans the armed forces.

Consider the Air Force’s F-35 Joint Strike Fighter – a program infamous for overriding critical development testing in favor of full-scale mass production.

Despite years of persistent software bugs, maintenance nightmares and failed test milestones, the Pentagon continued to order hundreds of these aircraft, deploying them into the operational fleet before full combat testing had even been accomplished.

Billions of dollars later, American taxpayers and service members are left with an outrageously expensive aircraft whose ability to perform as required in a high-intensity war remains dangerously unproven.

The FCS program was pitched to Congress and the public as a revolutionary 'system-of-systems' to replace the aging M3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles

In 2009, then-Secretary of Defense Robert Gates canceled the Future Combat Systems (FCS) program after nearly $20 billion had been poured into a sinkhole

Pentagon’s Costly Weapons Failures Weaken US Military

The Navy’s record is no better. The Littoral Combat Ship program was originally commissioned to deliver 55 modern, agile surface vessels.

After severe structural flaws, gear failures and budget overruns, the Navy managed to build only 31 of them.

Today, just 27 remain afloat and zero of them are combat-capable for actual conflict in places like China or the Middle East.

Perhaps the most egregious maritime disaster is the Zumwalt-class (DDG-1000) destroyer.

Originally slated for a fleet of 32 stealth warships, the program was repeatedly truncated due to astronomical cost overruns and unfulfilled technological promises.

In the end, only three DDG-1000 destroyers were ever produced. To date, none of the three are fully combat-capable, leaving the Navy with three multi-billion-dollar technology demonstrators instead of a viable battle fleet.

When military leadership treats testing as a public relations obstacle rather than a rigorous filter for combat readiness, the results are not merely massive cost overruns but they produce major weapons platforms that don’t work, leaving the Joint Force weaker.

We waste scores of billions of taxpayer dollars, cripple our tactical readiness, and, as recent events in our own domestic airspace suggest, put civilian lives directly at risk.

Until Congress enforces real accountability and strips the Pentagon of its habit of faking test results to defend bloated budgets, American defense procurement will remain broken – and the military will continue to fall short of the capabilities our troops actually need on the battlefield.

READ MORE:

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The F-35’s New Radar May Secretly Be a Directed-Energy Weapon, Says the Analyst Who Hunted the ‘Aurora’ Spy Plane

US Air Force Identifies Eight Crew Members Killed in B-52 Bomber Crash

A TERRORIST DRY RUN: US Govt Has Set Up US Military Bases to Be Sitting Ducks for Terror by Disarming Service Members and Transforming Them from War Fighters Into ‘Social Justice Warriors’

BOTTOMLINE

Lt. Col. Daniel Davis argued that a recent fatal civilian plane crash linked to military GPS jamming, and a related airport disruption, reflect long-standing problems in U.S. military testing and acquisition culture rather than isolated anomalies.

Davis, a retired Army officer and senior fellow at Defense Priorities, ties the incidents to decades of what he describes as a flawed system that prioritizes budgets, schedules, and appearances over rigorous testing and safety.

On the night of May 14, 2026, a Beechcraft King Air C90 medevac aircraft (Trans Aero MedEvac), carrying two pilots and two nurses, crashed into mountainous terrain in the Capitan Mountains near Ruidoso, New Mexico, while flying from Roswell Air Center toward Sierra Blanca Regional Airport to pick up a patient.

All four aboard died; the impact sparked a large wildfire.

The NTSB’s preliminary report noted that U.S. military GPS-jamming activities (associated with White Sands Missile Range) were underway and encompassed the area and altitudes of the flight.

In February 2026, El Paso International Airport’s airspace was briefly restricted/shut down (initially announced for up to 10 days, lasting only hours) amid military testing or deployment of high-energy anti-drone systems (including laser-based counter-UAS technology) near Fort Bliss, close to the civil airport and the border.

Davis questions why such testing occurred so near a major civil aviation hub when restricted ranges exist nearby. He calls for stronger congressional accountability to end practices of faking or soft-pedaling test results to protect budgets.

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