By Efrat Lachter

August 7, 2026

Reports of Iranians stealing bread, cheese, meat and other basic groceries are fueling concerns that the country’s worsening economic crisis is pushing households toward a breaking point.

An investigation published Wednesday by the Iranian newspaper Jahan-e Sanat described supermarket workers encountering customers who allegedly concealed inexpensive food items or ate packaged products inside stores without paying.

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The accounts are anecdotal and do not establish the national prevalence of food theft, but analysts say they reflect the mounting pressure created by inflation, currency depreciation and collapsing purchasing power.

“These are anecdotal, but they align with hard data,” Miad Maleki, an associate fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told Fox News Digital.

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“Iran is already inside the tipping zone,” Maleki said.

“But a genuine ‘tipping point’ wouldn’t be a single dramatic event. It would look like what’s already unfolding in slow motion: currency collapse, World War II-level food inflation and now theft of staples, reaching a threshold where basic caloric/nutritional access breaks down for a large share of the population, not just the poorest.”

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, speaks during a gathering of public relations officials in Tehran in May 2026. (Foad Ashtari/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The reports surfaced as Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian acknowledged that the country was facing “difficulties and problems,” while insisting during a televised address Wednesday that Iran remained powerful and respected.

“The enemy is exerting pressure in an attempt to provoke the people into protesting,” Pezeshkian said, according to an account of his Aug. 5 address published by Iran’s state-affiliated Press TV.

Maleki said worsening food insecurity could become a trigger for renewed demonstrations, pointing to Iran’s November 2019 protests following a sharp government-imposed increase in gasoline prices.

Vehicles move along an avenue beneath a portrait of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the eve of his funeral in Tehran, Iran, on July 2, 2026. (Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

“The regime’s own history proves it, because its most dangerous moments have been economic, not ideological,” Maleki said.

He cautioned, however, that economic desperation would not necessarily produce immediate political change.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Basij paramilitary forces have repeatedly demonstrated their willingness to suppress unrest rather than make significant economic concessions, he said.

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A supermarket employee identified only as Amirhossein told Jahan-e Sanat that he had witnessed several suspected thefts during the previous 10 months.

The employee described customers allegedly taking cheese, butter, cakes, pastries and meat, according to Iran International’s account of the newspaper investigation.

Iranians gather while blocking a street during a protest in Tehran, Iran on Jan. 9, 2026. (MAHSA / Middle East Images / AFP via Getty Images)

“I think poverty is the main reason,” the employee told the newspaper. “You cannot judge everyone the same way, but when someone steals a simple item, they are probably under enormous pressure.”

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Maleki, a former Treasury Department sanctions official, said Iran’s annual food inflation reached between 112.5% and 113.8% in March 2026, with the prices of bread and cereals rising 140% and dairy products and eggs increasing 116.8%.

The Statistical Center of Iran data cited in separate reports showed point-to-point inflation of 113.8% for food and beverages and 112.5% for food items in March compared with the same month a year earlier. Bread and cereal prices increased 140%, while milk, cheese and egg prices rose 116.8%.

A person holds Iranian Rial cash as the offices have not yet returned to normal operations in Tehran, Iran on January 15, 2026. In Iran, on December 28, 2025, the sharp depreciation of the local currency against foreign currencies and ongoing economic problems led to protests. Although some exchange offices are open, foreign exchange rates remain uncertain. (Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"While a single newspaper’s petty-crime roundup isn’t proof of imminent collapse, it’s a credible symptom layered on top of verified macro data," Maleki said.

"And when or if this conflict ends and market demand is not suppressed by a state of war, inflation will skyrocket even higher."

Maleki said Iran’s currency crisis has intensified the pressure on households.

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The U.S. dollar reached approximately 1.5 million rials in January before surpassing 1.94 million rials on Iran’s open market in July amid renewed regional conflict.

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The government’s response, Maleki said, has included issuing monthly cash credits worth approximately $7 at the open-market exchange rate after eliminating subsidized exchange rates for certain imports.

He argued that removing those subsidies contributed to further price increases.

Lebanese civil defense workers search for victims in the rubble of a building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike a day earlier in central Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, April 9, 2026. (Hassan Ammar/AP Photo)

The critical threshold, he added, would come when access to basic nutrition deteriorates not only among Iran’s poorest citizens but across a large portion of the population.

The supermarket accounts do not prove that the Iranian government is on the verge of collapse. Maleki argues, however, that they provide an increasingly visible sign that the country’s economic crisis is affecting Iranians’ ability to afford basic necessities.

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BOTTOMLINE

Iran’s economy is under severe strain, with reports of staple-food thefts and an analyst describing the country as already “inside the tipping zone.”

Miad Maleki, a former U.S. Treasury Department sanctions official and associate fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, clarified that a true tipping point would likely appear as a gradual process rather than one dramatic event—currency collapse, extreme food inflation, and erosion of basic caloric access for a large share of the population.

Iran’s economic troubles predate recent events and stem from a mix of long-term mismanagement, corruption, sanctions, the costs of regional proxy networks, and damage from military confrontations and related restrictions (including oil-export constraints).

Some experts view the situation as approaching systemic overload or a potential breaking point for regime stability if pressures (fiscal exhaustion, unrest, elite fragmentation) converge.

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