By Katie Davis | Georgie English

March 1, 2026

IRAN has launched a huge wave of “revenge strikes” targeting Dubai, Bahrain and Israel as the Middle East moves to the brink of an all-out war.

President Donald Trump confirmed this morning that he had given the green light on major strikes on Iran in an operation dubbed Epic Fury as he vowed to obliterate Tehran’s missiles and end the Ayatollah’s evil regime.

President Donald Trump has confirmed that the US has launched “major combat operations” against Iran. X

Reports indicate that the military action in Iran could last for several days as the US president warned 93 million people that this will be their “only chance” to take over their government for generations.

Smoke rises in the sky after blasts were heard in Manama, Bahrain. REUTERS

Civilians flee down a busy street after a missile explosion rocks Qatar. Supplied

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s compound in Tehran has been decimated in strikes with Iran’s leader in hiding. Airbus

The US president said: “For 47 years, the Iranian regime has chanted ‘Death to America’ and waged an unending campaign of bloodshed.

“It’s been mass terror, and we’re not going to take it any longer.”

The US-Israeli strikes were met with a fierce response from Tehran as the regime launched missiles at military sites across the Middle East.

Reports of bombs being dropped on both sides are ongoing.

President Trump gave an ultimatum to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in a video address saying they could “lay down their arms” or “face certain death”.

Several senior Iranian officials are believed to have been killed, sources close to Tehran’s government have said.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian were both reportedly targeted, with their conditions unknown.

Khamenei is not believed to have been in Tehran when the bombs were dropped, as satellite images showed his compound had been turned to rubble.

President Trump’s “major combat operations” to wipe out the “menacing activities endangering the US and allies” could continue on for days, experts say.

Following the initial wave of US-Israel strikes, Iran struck back as explosions rocked several Gulf countries.

Among those blitzed were Bahrain’s headquarters of the US Navy’s 5th Fleet with plumes of smoke seen rising in the air.

Israel is also under a state of emergency with schools closed and civilians told to shelter across the country.

The United Arab Emirates has now confirmed that it has closed its airspace amid the rapidly escalating incident with strikes reported to be taking place in Iraq.

US bases in Kuwait, UAE, Qatar are also understood to be under missile attack from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

Dubai International Airport has been paralyzed with hundreds left stranded as the “revenge” strikes sparked travel chaos across the region.

Iranian MP Ebrahim Azizi struck a defiant tone in the wake of the incident this morning.

“We warned you!” Azizi wrote in a post on X. “Now you’ve started down a path whose end is no longer in your hands.”

Separately, hardline Iranian parliamentarian Alaeddin Boroujerdi said there would be no “red lines” in responding to the attack.

Fate of Ayatollah Unknown

Two top Iranian commanders have been wiped out in President Donald Trump’s merciless blitz of the rogue nation, sources claim.

It comes as question marks hang over Ali Khamenei’s fate amid speculation the Ayatollah has been injured – or even killed.

Rumors of the death of Khamenei’s chief henchman, President Masoud Pezeshkian are also swirling – as one Israeli source described “very significant” harm to senior figures in the regime.

Two Senior Iranian Figures Reportedly Killed in Israeli Strikes

Iran’s Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammed Pakpour have reportedly been killed in Israeli attacks.

Two sources familiar with Israel’s military operations and one regional source said the senior officials died in the strikes launched this morning, Reuters reports.

World’s Tallest Building Evacuated Amid Escalating Conflict

The Burj Khalifa has been evacuated after Iran fired ballistic missiles at the UAE in response to a joint US - Israeli strike on the regime.

Dubai, Bahrain and Israel have all been targeted in the “revenge strikes” as the Middle East moves to the brink of an all-out war.

BOTTOMLINE

On February 28, 2026, the United States and Israel initiated a coordinated military offensive against Iran, dubbed “Operation Epic Fury” by U.S. officials, involving airstrikes and missile attacks on key Iranian sites, including areas near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran.

This action followed months of escalating tensions over Iran’s nuclear program and repeated U.S. warnings under President Donald Trump, who urged Iranians to overthrow their government amid the strikes.

In retaliation, Iran launched a barrage of missiles and drones targeting Israel and U.S. military installations across the Gulf region.

Additional explosions were noted in Qatar (near Al Udeid Air Base, U.S. Central Command’s forward headquarters), Kuwait (including Camp Arifjan and Ali Al Salem Air Base), and potentially Saudi Arabia and Jordan, where U.S. assets like Prince Sultan Air Base are located.

The strikes have plunged the Middle East into heightened crisis, with several countries closing airspace, global airlines suspending flights, and reports of targeted killings of Iranian commanders.

