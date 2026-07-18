By Jim Hᴏft

July 18, 2026

A newly released 799-page report titled “An Attack Upon U.S Critical Infrastructure” details the 2020 election corruption and beyond.

It provides a list of 18 prioritized and recommended election investigations, along with 8 search warrants.

Entities named include Runbeck Election Services, Elections Group LLC, The Office of Georgia SOS, Tyler Technologies, Associated Press, and many others.

All assertions in the report are drawn from forensic analyses, sworn legislative testimony, court filings, IG investigations, vendor invoices, open-source intelligence, government communications obtained through litigation and FOIA, and more.

The Full Report contains 9 sections. This is followed by “Appendix A,” which provides the detailed findings and sources. Also available is the shorter 10-page Executive Summary.

TGP reported on the Library of Evidence used for this report, which proves President Trump’s assertions that our elections can be stolen.

This new report documents 824 findings bearing directly on the security of the 2020 election. It covers the effects on 12 U.S. States and the activity from nine nations.

Of these findings, 553 are established facts, 155 are disputed facts, and 116 are reasonable, analytically supported inferences.

Recommended Investigations by title and priority.

Patrick Colbeck, primary author and COO of the Election Crime Bureau, said:

“The report is proof that the narrative ‘there is no evidence of election fraud’ is itself a deliberate fraud, as the report demonstrates.”

In other words, anyone who claims there is no evidence of 2020 election malfeasance is just not a credible person.

This report is organized by ten converging vectors, proving that malfeasance occurs in almost every aspect of our election system. In January 2017, our elections were deemed “critical infrastructure”.

They are one of the 16 sectors whose physical and virtual assets are so vital to the Nation that their incapacity or destruction would have a debilitating impact on national security, economic security, public health, and safety.

Mr. Colbeck stated: “The report has been shared with numerous DOJ and elected officials.”

TGP confirmed that detailed presentations were given to at least one Congressman, along with key election integrity groups.

According to Colbeck, the report has had “near-zero mainstream media coverage” even though it’s the most extensive election report ever produced.

Here’s an example from page 72:

These 799 pages are the foundation to justify rapid federal and state investigations. They also supply an evidentiary basis for identifying, prosecuting, and deterring anyone responsible.

Our failure to respond to these election manipulations and attacks invites repetition and jeopardizes our constitutional government.

The report highlights dozens of “Key Takeaways”, and other important “Observations”. We list several below.

(Components)

(Certification)

(Challenges)

As extensive as this list of findings may be, not all were released. Whistleblowers and other investigators are encouraged to share their findings with TGP or the Election Crime Bureau at nexus@electioncrimebureau.com.

In election security, an “attack vector” is the path or method used to compromise an election. Think of it as the route of attack, rather than the attack itself.

The person carrying out the attack is known as the “threat actor”, and the actual exploitation event is considered the “attack”.

The 42 subcategories (domains) span every critical layer of our election infrastructure. This collection of open-source intelligence (OSINT) is the best we’ve ever seen.

Many of the categories are rarely discussed in public, such as Cartel Funding, Privileged Access, and Willful Neglect.

Note: The Federal government has access to even more evidence.

WATCH: LindellTV on X: “🚨 Election Crime Bureau Releases Historic Evidence Dossier on the 2020 Election After five years of research, Election Crime Bureau has released what it calls its most comprehensive investigation to date: 📄 800+ pages 📊 824 documented findings 📚 2,517 citations “The 2020 https://t.co/eJ7a7NlmCN” / X

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BOTTOMLINE

The real report released by the private Election Crime Bureau (ECB) titled “The 2020 Election: An Attack Upon U.S. Critical Infrastructure” (Version 2) is approximately 799–800 pages long, with a shorter 10-page executive summary.

It claims to detail 824 findings (categorized as 553 established facts, 155 disputed facts, and 116 reasonable/analytically supported inferences) supported by over 2,500 citations drawn from court records, sworn testimony, forensic analyses, government documents, FOIA responses, vendor materials, and other public sources.

The report organizes its material around 10 “attack vectors” targeting U.S. election infrastructure (designated critical infrastructure in 2017).

It covers effects in 12 U.S. states and alleged activity involving nine nations.

The report recommends 18 prioritized investigations and 8 specific search warrants, plus various legislative reforms at federal and state levels.

The report is a comprehensive compilation of concerns from one perspective rather than a new, independently verified government investigation proving widespread corruption that stole the election.

Election integrity is important. Serious vulnerabilities and procedural failures should be investigated and fixed.

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