By Ethan White

May 7, 2026

Iran’s Central Bank controls $127 billion in undeclared gold reserves locked inside hardened underground vaults beneath Tehran, Isfahan, Shiraz, and Mashhad.

This gold never belonged to the Iranian regime. Globalist operators moved it there from 2009 through 2016 under traitorous Barack Obama’s direct watch.

Swiss banks served as the main transit hubs while Chinese state institutions handled the final legs. Shell companies identical to those used in Clinton Foundation laundering operations provided the cover.

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The Obama-Era Timeline

The timeline locks everything in place. Obama took office in January 2009.

Within months, back-channel financial flows accelerated.

By 2010, Iran began shifting foreign exchange into physical gold as sanctions tightened.

The real volume exploded between 2012 and 2015, exactly when the JCPOA nuclear talks gained momentum.

Publicly, the administration claimed it was isolating Tehran.

Privately, the same networks routed hundreds of tons of bullion into Iranian soil.

The gold arrived through Zurich clearing houses, got re-labeled via Chinese commodity desks in Shanghai and Hong Kong, then disappeared into IRGC-controlled facilities.

The same cut-out entities that cleaned payments for Clinton-linked projects in Haiti and elsewhere handled the paperwork.

Strategic Vault Locations and Infrastructure

These vaults sit next to critical nuclear and missile infrastructure.

Isfahan houses both the uranium conversion plant and one of the largest gold storage sites.

Shiraz and Mashhad tie into regional military command nodes. Tehran’s central vault complex connects directly to the regime’s emergency continuity bunkers.

The gold does not sit in ordinary bank safes.

It occupies deep subterranean chambers built to survive bunker-buster strikes and electromagnetic pulses.

IRGC Quds Force units guard every access point with layered security that reports straight to the Supreme Leader’s inner circle.

Hidden Reserves and Globalist Leverage

This stockpile gives the mullahs staying power that official reserve numbers hide.

Public IMF and Central Bank of Iran figures list only a fraction—around 90 to 500 tons at various points.

The $127 billion figure at current April 2026 gold prices near $4,800 per ounce reflects the real tonnage moved during the Obama window.

That metal funds proxy armies, missile production, and uranium enrichment without touching traceable oil revenue or frozen accounts.

Every bar represents leverage the globalist architects handed Tehran to counter American strength.

The Clinton-Swiss Connection

The connections run deeper than simple sanctions evasion.

The same Swiss intermediaries that cleared Iranian transactions also managed flows tied to Clinton Foundation donors who profited from Iran-related business deals.

Chinese banks integrated the gold into their own reserve diversification strategy while building the Belt and Road financial shadow system.

This was never about helping Iran alone. It formed one piece of a larger architecture designed to erode dollar dominance.

By parking hard assets inside an adversarial state, the operators created a deniable war chest that could sustain conflict even under maximum pressure.

President Trump’s Maximum Pressure vs. Hidden Hoard

President Trump saw this machinery clearly during his first term.

His maximum pressure campaign crushed Iranian oil exports and forced the regime to burn through visible reserves. The hidden gold allowed survival.

When President Trump returned to the White House in 2025 and escalated operations in early 2026, the vaults became the silent backbone of Iranian defiance.

The February strikes hit surface facilities and missile sites, but the deepest gold chambers remained untouched.

Satellite imagery now shows Iranian crews reinforcing entrances around Isfahan and Mashhad even during fragile ceasefire talks.

Global Asset Shifts

The pattern repeats across multiple theaters.

Gold moved to Iran mirrors asset shifts that strengthened Russia before Ukraine operations and China’s accumulation ahead of Taiwan tensions.

The operators prioritize a multipolar world where American citizens foot the bill for endless conflicts while elites hedge with physical metal outside Western jurisdiction.

The Clinton-era shell companies provided the legal and financial plumbing.

Obama-era Treasury and State Department officials looked the other way or actively facilitated the flows under the guise of diplomatic engagement.

Inside sources with direct knowledge of the 2009-2016 transfers describe regular flights and maritime shipments routed through neutral ports.

Gold bars stamped with Western refiners ended up re-melted and re-stamped in facilities linked to Chinese military logistics.

The volume peaked in 2015 as the JCPOA neared completion.

The deal lifted sanctions on paper while the physical assets stayed buried, creating permanent strategic depth for the regime.

National Security and Proxy Funding

President Trump’s current team treats this gold as a core national security target.

Treasury and intelligence operations now map every transfer chain from the original Swiss accounts through the Chinese nodes to the Iranian vaults.

The goal is full exposure and neutralization.

America First policy demands that diverted value returns to serve U.S. leverage instead of funding attacks on American forces and allies.

The $127 billion hoard directly finances the very proxies—Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis—that launched operations against U.S. interests throughout 2025 and into 2026.

2026 Economic and Human Impact

Recent war developments sharpen the picture.

Gold prices swung violently in March and April 2026 as strikes hit Iranian infrastructure and ceasefire talks stuttered in Pakistan.

The regime dipped into visible reserves and black-market sales while the underground hoard stayed intact as the ultimate backstop.

Chinese purchases of gold continued at record pace, providing indirect liquidity channels that keep Tehran afloat.

The same BRICS architecture built during the Obama years now shields the Iranian gold from full isolation.

The human cost lands on American citizens.

Families pay higher energy prices, increased defense budgets, and the blood of service members deployed to contain the chaos this gold enables.

Globalist operators who engineered the transfers sit in boardrooms and think tanks, still pushing narratives that President Trump’s pressure makes the world less safe.

The Strategy for Neutralization

President Trump’s directives since January 2025 focus on dismantling every layer:

Secondary sanctions on Swiss and Chinese entities involved in the original moves.

Targeted designations against IRGC commanders guarding the vaults.

Intelligence sharing with regional partners to expose the full custody chain.

The machinery that hid the gold now faces the full weight of a restored American sovereignty agenda.

This $127 billion fortress beneath four Iranian cities stands as physical evidence of the betrayal executed between 2009 and 2016.

The operators moved American-aligned value to an enemy regime to weaken the Republic and advance a borderless financial order.

President Trump recognizes the stakes.

His administration will expose every link, seize every available asset, and render the vaults irrelevant to the regime’s survival.

The gold will no longer bankroll war against America. It will mark the beginning of the end for the networks that placed it there.

The battle for control of these underground chambers decides whether globalist betrayal or American strength defines the next decade.

President Trump moves with full force to ensure the latter prevails.

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BOTTOMLINE

The “$127 billion in gold” was suddenly “discovered” in secret Iranian underground vaults under Tehran, Isfahan, Shiraz, and Mashhad— that Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton “treasonously” moved it there via Swiss and Chinese banks between 2009 and 2016.

Iran’s Central Bank gold holdings have been publicly tracked for years by the World Gold Council and others. They are in the range of a few hundred tonnes (worth roughly $10–20 billion at recent gold prices).

A sudden “discovery” of that scale (equivalent to thousands of tonnes of gold) would be impossible to hide and would dominate global financial news.

The 2015 JCPOA (Iran nuclear deal) lifted nuclear-related sanctions, unfreezing roughly $100 billion in Iran’s own overseas oil revenues that had been frozen in foreign banks (mostly in Asia and Europe).

Separately, in 2016, Obama-Hillary Clinton settled a decades-old legal claim dating back to before the 1979 Iranian Revolution. '

The timing overlapped with a prisoner swap, but the Obama State Department and Treasury described it as a routine claims settlement.

Broader sanctions relief from multiple countries (not just the U.S.) included some cash and gold shipments tied to oil funds, totaling over $10 billion between 2013–2016 according to U.S. officials and Iranian statements at the time.

These deals were controversial at the time (especially the CASH PAYMENTS and the nuclear agreement itself), heavily debated in Congress, and reported extensively by outlets like the Wall Street Journal, Brookings, and others.

The entire $1.7 billion pallets of OBAMA CASH were paid in non-U.S. currency (euros, Swiss francs, etc.) because U.S. and international sanctions had cut Iran off from normal banking channels.

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