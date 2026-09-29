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TXR's avatar
TXR
Oct 1

When the fake Biden leaned forward and whispered like Jim Carrey used to, I thought it was Jim. The pictures of the changed ears, is the most convincing to me. Personally, I believed Trump won in 2020 and never changed my mind. Sadly this caused friction in the family. May we all return to speaking the truth only.

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Rolled Oats's avatar
Rolled Oats
Oct 6

Wow, really on top of this one.

If one didn’t call this out during the debate with Trump, when this clown came into the spotlight, you failed the retard test.

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