By Baxter Dmitry

June 15, 2025

Several paid protestors have come forward with alarming evidence: the radical activist group “No Kings” is paying individuals up to $200 a day to protest, while supplying bricks and Molotov cocktails at designated sites to deliberately escalate violence.

But the most explosive development: several Soros-funded NGOs are openly listing themselves as supporters and organizers of these demonstrations.

WATCH:

Clip 1 - NYC RIOTS - Paid Protester Comes Forward

Clip 2 - LA RIOTS - Paid Protester comes forward

This isn’t speculation — this is documentation. These NGOs, flush with cash from globalist donors, have put their names on the official protest infrastructure, legitimizing events that insiders now say are designed to incite violence and destabilize public order.

And the political connections don’t stop there. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has appeared in “No Kings” virtual town halls, suggesting direct political alignment with a group now implicated in potentially criminal activity.

Soros Paying Up to $12,500/Week to Hired Muscle for LA Chaos, Investigation Reveals

A recently uncovered Craigslist advertisement—posted under the innocuous title “Operator”—offers eye-popping weekly compensation of $6,500 to $12,500 for individuals willing to enter “dangerous situations” and operate as part of a “select team of THE TOUGHEST dudes in the area.”

The timing and tone of the ad have raised serious red flags among watchdogs and whistleblowers.

According to anonymous sources close to the situation, the group behind this recruitment drive is planning to weaponize street-level chaos to bait U.S. military forces into overreaction, creating what one source called “the perfect pretext for regime change.”

“This isn’t just about civil unrest,” said a former intelligence contractor who reviewed the ad.

“This is about asymmetrical provocation. The endgame is to fracture the military chain of command by forcing them into conflict with American citizens on American soil — and then using that moment of confusion to trigger a coup narrative.”

The ad itself reads like something out of a dystopian thriller. It demands applicants who are “basically all-around kickass dudes,” mentally and physically hardened, who “don’t break, panic, or fold under stress.”

While the operation is said to be activated “only when the situation demands it,” compensation is guaranteed weekly — suggesting well-funded backers.

Further disturbing is the vague language around “relocation assistance,” implying that recruits may be brought in from outside Los Angeles.

Combined with the fact that “no experience is required,” the potential for a volatile and unpredictable mix of individuals converging on LA’s already tense streets is cause for alarm.

The Role of Soros and Open Society

While the ad does not explicitly mention any organization by name, two separate sources have confirmed that funding traces back to shell nonprofits known to be affiliated with Soros-linked grant networks.

The Open Society Foundation, long accused of sowing global instability under the guise of “civil society development,” has previously denied involvement in any paramilitary activity.

However, critics argue this is a textbook example of “plausible deniability” — using third-party proxies to do the dirty work while keeping the parent organization’s hands clean.

Strategic Destabilization

The current political climate makes this story even more chilling.

President Donald Trump’s decision to mobilize the National Guard has been met with outrage in major cities, particularly Los Angeles.

Tensions are already high following waves of organized protests, sporadic violence, and targeted disruption of infrastructure.

By deploying a cadre of professional-grade agitators—complete with crisis experience, tactical training, and a mandate to “face danger head-on”—the alleged Soros-backed effort could ignite a powder keg designed to force federal overreach and delegitimize President Trump’s use of force.

“It’s chaos with a strategy,” said one insider.

“Create flashpoints, provoke a heavy-handed response, and then amplify the optics worldwide. If successful, it sets the stage for international condemnation and internal revolt.”

As of this writing, the ad has been flagged and removed from Craigslist, but screenshots and metadata are being analyzed by independent digital forensics experts.

Congressional inquiries may soon follow as public concern grows over foreign and domestic interference in national stability.

The ad, now “flagged for removal”, but captured by multiple independent researchers, describes the job as high-pressure and high-risk, specifically targeting candidates with prior military, law enforcement, or private security experience—with the bizarre exception of U.S. Marines, who are explicitly disqualified for reasons the ad cryptically refers to as a “long story.”

If domestic terror occurs — and it can be shown to have been orchestrated or materially supported by registered NGOs — it opens a legal and constitutional crisis.

It would mean that 501(c)(3) nonprofits, funded by global billionaires like George Soros, are actively engaged in organizing acts of domestic terrorism on U.S. soil.

To dismantle this network and prevent further escalation, the following actions must be taken against the implicated organizations:

Trigger RICO charges against NGOs and individuals involved

Strip NGOs of their tax-exempt status

Expose a web of political coordination behind the scenes

Prompt congressional investigations into foreign influence operations and domestic subversion

Now, the spotlight turns to FBI Director Kash Patel.

The path forward is clear:

Freeze the bank accounts of all Soros-funded organizations linked to this network

Launch an immediate federal investigation into the financial and logistical architecture behind the protests

Hold accountable any elected officials or agencies found complicit in enabling or covering for this operation

This is no longer a matter of protest. It is a matter of national security, foreign influence, and domestic terrorism.

READ MORE:

President Donald Trump hails the US Army as a historic parade takes over DC, while violent clashes erupt at the ‘No Kings’ march in Los Angeles

President Donald Trump and Alex Soros Fight to the Death as the Now Defunct US Corporation and Israel implode

40% of Homicides in the US Take Place in Districts with Soros Prosecutors

Megalomaniac Billionaire George Soros’ Chief Mission is the Downfall of America

Self-professed Nazi War Criminal George Soros Funds Over 200 US Organizations to Overthrow America and President Donald Trump

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.