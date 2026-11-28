By American Media Group

November 28, 2026

🔥 RFK Jr. and Jan Jekielek confront chilling allegations of China’s forced organ harvesting trade, prisoners killed to order and a fight for accountability.

EXPOSING CHINA’S HORRIFIC FORCED ORGAN HARVESTING TRADE

The concept of an organ donation system is naturally built upon the foundation of selflessness and the “gift of life.”

In an ethical framework, the death of one individual can lead to the salvation of many. However, a chilling shadow exists on the other side of the globe.

In a recent discussion between Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and investigative journalist Jan Jekielek, author of Killed to Order, a harrowing reality was unveiled: China’s state-sanctioned organ procurement industry.

Unlike the Western system, which relies on voluntary donations and tragic accidents, Jekielek describes a system that operates in reverse.

In China, the “donors” are often living prisoners of conscience—specifically practitioners of the spiritual movement Falun Gong—who are held as a “living reservoir” for organs, waiting for an order to be placed by a wealthy patient.

THE RISE AND PERSECUTION OF FALUN GONG

To understand how such a macabre industry could flourish, one must first understand the target.

Falun Gong, also known as Falun Dafa, is a traditional Chinese practice involving meditation and slow-moving exercises, rooted in the core principles of Truthfulness, Compassion, and Tolerance.

FROM STATE ENCOURAGEMENT TO STATE ENEMY

In the 1990s, Falun Gong was not only permitted but encouraged by the Chinese government due to its significant health benefits.

It is estimated that between 70 and 100 million people were practicing by the end of the decade.

However, the movement’s sheer scale and its lack of a formal hierarchy or political agenda began to worry the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

By 1999, the posture of the regime flipped.

After a large-scale, peaceful petition in Beijing, then-leader Jiang Zemin established the “610 Office”—an extrajudicial organization tasked with “eradicating” the group.

This led to mass incarcerations, where millions of practitioners were sent to “re-education through labor” camps.

THE “BLACK CLASSING” PROCESS

The CCP utilized a historical tactic known as “black classing.”

By seizing all methods of information dissemination, the state pushed dehumanizing propaganda, labeling practitioners as “evil” or “dangerous.”

This psychological conditioning of the general public is a necessary precursor to state violence; once a group is dehumanized, the population is conditioned to accept atrocities committed against them.

THE MECHANICS OF “KILL TO ORDER”

The most disturbing revelation in Jekielek’s research is the “transplant tourist” phenomenon.

In a standard ethical system, a patient might wait years for a heart or liver, as the organ must come from a deceased donor who matches the recipient’s biological markers.

In China, however, patients are often promised specific organs within a two-week window.

THE MATHEMATICS OF MURDER

A two-week wait time for a heart is biologically and statistically impossible in a voluntary system.

A heart cannot be harvested from a cadaver; the donor must be brain-dead but still have circulation.

For a hospital to guarantee a heart in 14 days, they must have a pool of living people who have been blood-typed and tissue-typed, ready to be “executed” the moment a matching recipient pays the fee.

Jekielek notes that when the persecution of Falun Gong began in 1999, China saw a “geometric growth” in transplant hospitals and advertisements.

Wealthy individuals, often from overseas, would pay between $100,000 and $200,000 for a guaranteed organ. The moment the transaction is finalized, a prisoner’s death warrant is essentially signed.

A $9 BILLION INDUSTRY

Estimates suggest that China performs between 60,000 and 100,000 transplants annually.

This is a massive discrepancy from the officially reported numbers of voluntary donors.

This industry is estimated to be worth roughly $9 billion, providing a powerful financial incentive for the regime to maintain its “living organ bank.”

ETHICAL FAILURES AND THE INTERNATIONAL RESPONSE

The conversation between Kennedy and Jekielek also touched upon the complicity of the international medical community.

For years, Western institutions trained Chinese surgeons in advanced transplant techniques.

These doctors then returned to China and became, in Jekielek’s words, “murderers,” utilizing their skills to facilitate the forced harvesting industry.

THE NEED FOR DOMESTIC REFORM

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. highlighted the importance of maintaining trust in domestic organ procurement.

As a high-ranking official, he has taken steps to decertify corrupt organ transplant organizations in the U.S. to ensure that the American system remains incorruptible.

The fear is that if the public loses trust in the ethics of the system, donations will plummet, leading to more deaths.

“It is a crime against all of us because people stop donating organs,” Kennedy noted.

LEGISLATIVE PRECEDENTS

Israel has set a global standard for responding to the crisis in China.

After a cardiologist discovered a patient had scheduled a heart transplant in China two weeks in advance, Israel passed a law in 2008 that prohibited insurance companies from funding transplants in China.

Additionally, they implemented a “priority” system: if you want to be eligible to receive an organ, you must be registered as a donor.

This significantly increased the domestic supply of organs and removed the incentive for “transplant tourism.”

THE QUEST FOR “IMMORTALITY”

Perhaps the most chilling aspect of the report involves the high-level pursuit of longevity by the CCP elite.

Jekielek referenced a “hot mic” incident involving President Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, where the topic of “immortality through continual organ transplantation” was allegedly discussed.

The CCP reportedly oversees “Project 981,” an elite longevity program.

Members of this project reportedly live significantly longer than the average citizen.

Evidence suggests that forced organ harvesting is not just a source of revenue, but a centerpiece of this project.

Obituaries of high-ranking Chinese officials have even “bragged” about the number of successful organ transplants the deceased had received during their lifetime.

A CALL TO CONSCIOUSNESS

For two decades, much of the world ignored these reports.

The sheer horror of the “kill to order” system led many to “mentally leave the conversation” because the reality was too difficult to process.

However, Jekielek believes the global consciousness is finally shifting.

The China Tribunal, an independent international body led by Sir Geoffrey Nice, who prosecuted Slobodan Milošević, concluded beyond a reasonable doubt that forced organ harvesting from prisoners of conscience has been practiced in China on a significant scale.

While the New York Times and other major media outlets have been accused of being “unusually poor” in their coverage of this issue, books like Killed to Order are breaking through the silence.

The goal of such work is not merely to report on a crime, but to offer a window into the mind of a regime that views human beings as a harvestable resource.

As the international community becomes more aware, the pressure mounts on global health organizations and governments to sever ties with the Chinese transplant industry and ensure that the “gift of life” is never again confused with state-sponsored murder.

READ MORE:

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Announces ‘historic crackdown’ on ‘broken’ organ donation system

Sinister Operations: American Non-Profit Accused of Shocking Organ Harvesting Scheme Involving Ukrainian Soldiers

Inside China’s Sick Plot to Build an Empire of ‘Organ Harvesting Centers’ in Five Years… with ‘Donors’ Already Lined Up

Xi, Putin, and Kim Discuss Organ Transplants and Living to 150 in Hot Mic Moment

American College of Physicians Reminds Doctors That Organ Harvesting Is Not Their Primary Duty

BOTTOMLINE

RFK Jr. (as HHS Secretary) stated this in a November 20, 2026, episode of The Secretary Kennedy Podcast titled “The Dark Side of Organ Harvesting,” featuring journalist Jan Jekielek.⁠

In the discussion, Kennedy said:

“NIH had been funding research in China in the past, not now, that actually contributed to this system. And we were training doctors all over this country that then went back to China and were doing highly unethical practices over there.”

He described China’s system as the reverse of ethical donation—using living prisoners of conscience (primarily Falun Gong practitioners, and also Uyghurs and others) who can be killed to order for organs.

Forced organ harvesting in China has been documented by the independent China Tribunal which concluded beyond reasonable doubt that it occurred on a massive scale from prisoners of conscience.

Multiple reports and investigations have documented U.S. medical institutions training Chinese transplant surgeons, partnering with Chinese transplant centers , and engaging in joint research.

The House Select Committee on the CCP has flagged specific cases, including Harvard researchers co-authoring organ transplantation-related papers with Chinese collaborators (some involving NIH funding).

An International Coalition to End Transplant Abuse in China (ETAC) report identified dozens of U.S. universities and medical centers interacting with Chinese institutions linked to transplant activity that failed to demonstrate ethical organ sourcing. ⁠

Kennedy has stated that such NIH funding for relevant research in China has been cut off under his leadership.

HHS has also taken steps on U.S. organ procurement oversight (e.g., decertifying organizations over dead-donor-rule issues).

This is not a fringe claim isolated to one podcast; it aligns with longstanding congressional scrutiny, advocacy reports, and the China Tribunal findings.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.