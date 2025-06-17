By Antonio Graceffo

FBI Confirms Investigation into Foreign Funding as Violence Spreads to 25+ Cities, and Cash Trail Leads Back to the Chinese Communist Party.

The anti-ICE riots engulfing Los Angeles and spreading to more than 25 American cities are not the spontaneous uprisings the mainstream media wants you to believe.

Manufactured Outrage: How Biased Reporting and Video Editing Distorted the Padilla Story

The dramatic confrontation between Senator Alex Padilla and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem at a Los Angeles press conference on June 12, 2025, has become a textbook case of how selective video editing and news reporting can shape public perception of events.

While cameras captured the entire incident from multiple angles, mainstream media outlets have consistently chosen to focus on clips that begin during or after the physical confrontation began, omitting crucial context that preceded the senator’s removal.

During Secretary Noem’s press conference about immigration enforcement operations in Los Angeles, Democratic Senator Alex Padilla interrupted her remarks, attempting to ask questions about what he characterized as the administration’s rotating display of “violent criminals” for political purposes.

What happened next has been the subject of intense political debate and sharply divergent media coverage.

Behind the burning cars, Mexican and Palestinian flags, and attacks on federal agents lies a sophisticated network of Chinese Communist Party-linked funding that threatens the very foundations of American sovereignty.

China’s 2027 Military Deadline: Beijing’s Buildup Threatens America from the South China Sea to the Panama Canal

Communist China’s military provocations have escalated dramatically as Beijing races toward its 2027 military modernization deadline.

In April 2025, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) conducted its largest military drill of the year, code-named “Strait Thunder 2025A,” involving 76 aircraft, 15 naval ships, and China’s aircraft carrier Shandong maneuvering within 24 nautical miles of Taiwan, the closest approach ever recorded.

For the first time, Beijing practiced actual blockade operations and simulated precision strikes against Taiwan’s critical energy infrastructure.

The shocking truth: A Shanghai-based American billionaire with documented ties to the Chinese Communist Party has been funneling millions of dollars into the radical organizations orchestrating these riots, according to ongoing congressional investigations and FBI probes.

BREAKING: China’s New AI War Academy Trains Cyber Soldiers to Target American Infrastructure

While Americans struggle with the effects of decades of open borders, Communist China has quietly launched the most dangerous military expansion in decades, establishing three specialized war academies to train a new generation of cyber warriors whose sole mission is to defeat the United States.

One of the most alarming developments is the creation of the PLA Information Support Force Engineering University in Wuhan, the city that gave us the coronavirus.

At the center of this operation is Neville Roy Singham, an American tech billionaire who relocated to Shanghai after selling his company for $785 million in 2017.

He is now the subject of FBI and congressional investigations into foreign influence and illicit funding of radical groups operating inside the United States.

Singham has systematically built what investigators call “an elaborate dark money network” that allows him to send funds through a series of nonprofits with virtually no real footprints.

These shell organizations, with names like “United Community Fund” and “Justice Education Fund”, operate from UPS store mailboxes while channeling millions to radical groups across America.

Through this network, Singham has funneled at least $275 million to groups worldwide that “mix progressive advocacy with Chinese government talking points,” including organizations directly involved in the Los Angeles riots.

The billionaire’s Chinese connections run deep.

He joined a Communist Party workshop about promoting the party internationally, shares office space with a company whose stated goal is educating foreigners about “the miracles that China has created,” and works directly with Chinese university programs designed to “spread China’s voice to the world.”

One key node in this network is The People’s Forum, founded by Claudia De La Cruz, the 2024 presidential candidate for the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL).

Several other PSL figures, Ben Becker, Karla Reyes, and Yari Osorio, hold leadership positions at Breakthrough BT Media Inc., another Singham-funded entity.

This tight web of personnel and funding forms a direct pipeline from a CCP-linked billionaire to organizations behind that provided material support for the LA riots.

The organizational muscle behind the LA riots comes from the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL), a hardcore Marxist group that advocates for the complete dismantling of American capitalism.

This isn’t hidden: PSL openly calls the rioters heroes taking “a courageous stand against Trump’s reign of terror.”

Congressional investigators have identified PSL as a key recipient of Singham’s funding network.

The group helped organize the L.A. riots, printing the signage, providing trained spokespeople, and coordinating similar riots in San Antonio, Oakland, and beyond. PSL actively promoted the anti-ICE protests through social media posts calling for “mass mobilization” and provided signs that protesters carried during the riots.

The same network previously funded and organized the pro-Hamas encampments that took over parts of Columbia University and other elite campuses.

Beyond their direct involvement in American chaos, PSL supports the Communist Party of China, defending China’s human rights record and denying that the People’s Liberation Army massacred peaceful student protesters in the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests.

Tiananmen at 36: Beijing’s War on Memory and Freedom

The pattern is clear: Chinese money flowing to anti-American radicals who then unleash chaos on our streets.

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that federal law enforcement is actively investigating the financial trail behind the riots.

“The FBI is investigating any and all monetary connections responsible for these riots,” he said.

The inquiry comes after more than 1,000 rioters were documented assaulting immigration officers, looting businesses, torching self-driving vehicles, and even shutting down a city highway while hurling concrete projectiles at law enforcement.

Former FBI Executive Assistant Director Chris Piehota explained that this is not routine protest surveillance—it’s a national security investigation.

He noted the bureau’s interest in uncovering “professional rabble-rousers”—individuals funded to travel and incite violence nationwide.

READ MORE: Marines Detain 31 Insurrectionists in Los Angeles

“They get financed around the country to show up at different events and cause problems,” Piehota said.

“The Bureau will look for connections between the financial and logistical networks that these people rely on.”

These are not grassroots protesters.

They are paid operatives, supported by foreign-linked funding and directly backed by the Chinese Communist Party, which the U.S. intelligence community identifies as the greatest national security threat facing the United States, executing a coordinated campaign of disruption on American soil.

