By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

July 28, 2025

The mainstream media has employed crisis actors posing as Armed Forces members to criticize the military’s involvement in President Trump’s deportation efforts, a White Hat source told Real Raw News.

Last week, news outlets showcased videos of Marines in Florida feeling dejected over being assigned to protect ICE personnel and federal property.

The videos show despondent Marines expressing unhappiness with their assignments and accusing President Trump of politicizing the military.

The inflammatory vids show so-called Marines condemning Pete Hegseth’s and President Trump’s decision to deploy Armed Forces members on US soil against “undocumented immigrants,” and urging the administration to dismantle “concentration camps” like Alligator Alcatraz.

The videos have racked up millions of views on social media.

However, White Hats claim that the videos are fraudulently deceptive.

“It’s all fake,” a source at US Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) told Real Raw News. “We’ve analyzed the vids. It’s all Deep State trickery.”

In one video, a female E-3 cried when interviewed by MSNBC writer Zeeshan Aleem, who had asked her how she felt about guarding a road leading to Alligator Alcatraz.

The woman, a Black female whose nametag read “Brown,” a common surname, had tears streaming down her face as she said, “This isn’t what Marines train for. I don’t get why we’re here. I don’t want to be here; it isn’t right.”

Another vid showed an unidentified reporter interviewing a uniformed Marine named “Mendez” outside a Walmart in Collier County, Florida.

Mendez told his interviewer he was on the verge of requesting an administrative discharge because he morally opposed Trump’s deportation agenda, which prompted him to become a “conscientious objector.”

“I enlisted to fight for America, not put citizens in concentration camps,” Mendez told the interviewer. “I cannot support this. I want separation from service. Donald Trump is evil.”

If Mendez or Brown were real Marines, their hysterics would’ve resulted in immediate non-judicial punishment or a court-martial, as Armed Forces members cannot publicly disparage POTUS while in uniform.

Section 88 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice expressly forbids contempt toward officials.

“They were actors and not Marines,” the ARCYBER source told RRN.

“Naturally, we checked names and used facial recognition to see if they were active duty. Neither of them ever served, so these are crisis actors and stole valor, cosplaying as Marines.”

White Hats at ARCYBER who reviewed the clips noticed glaring mistakes on the so-called Marines’ uniforms.

In one case, the pin-on rank insignia, which is pinned to the collar, was 1.5” higher on the collar than is defined by Marine Corps uniform regulations.

No Marine would make such a noticeable blunder.

“Mistakes like that get noticed,” our source said. “If a Marine’s dress isn’t SOP, that Marine will get smoked until his arms turn into overcooked spaghetti.”

He said that ARCYBER also used facial recognition and military service record searches.

“I can say conclusively of the videos we looked at that none were of real Marines,” he noted.

Asked whether the impostors or their employers should face consequences for stolen valor or soliciting stolen valor, he said, “ARCYBER isn’t a prosecutorial body, but we’ve notified the people who make those decisions.”