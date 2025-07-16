Tuzara Post Newsletter

Robert Walker
2h

I’m a doctor and a retired Colonel in the Army Medical Corps. I saw the picture (which was created de novo) that supposedly showed Jeffrey Epstein being rolled out of the Manhattan prison, dead. First, the body was foreshortened. It was just not a true photo. Second, his face was not covered. Dead people are covered head to toe when they are moved. Third, the face was that of Epstein, very much alive! His lips were pink and his face was perfused. He looked like he was asleep. People who die by strangulation or hanging end up with a dark blue head and face! If this was supposed to show that he was dead, it failed big time. This sighting does not prove Jeffrey Epstein is dead, and because it is manipulated, it does not prove he is alive. It is, however, a coverup! To the untrained eye of the public this was supposed to represent Jeffrey’s death. No. We all know if there is a coverup, there is something to cover up! So the conclusion is that there IS a real chance the Epstein IS still alive.

Robert Walker
2h

Jeffrey was a tall man, taller than anything in his prison cell from which he could have hung himself. I doubt if he held his legs curled behind him while he died of strangulation.

