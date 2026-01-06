By Jim Hᴏft

FBI Director Kash Patel and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi released a joint statement laying out the extraordinary, months-long Trump-era law-enforcement and military operation that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan narco-tyrant Nicolás Maduro and his transfer into United States custody.

The statement, posted publicly on X, confirmed that the mission was conducted through close coordination between the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Department of Justice, the Department of War, the Department of State, and the U.S. Intelligence Community, alongside international partners.

Nicolás Maduro was captured on January 3, 2026, during a large-scale U.S. military mission code-named Operation Absolute Resolve.

The ground raid was executed by the U.S. Army’s Delta Force alongside FBI agents.

Over 150 aircraft from the U.S. Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps provided cover, disabling Venezuelan air defenses and jamming the electrical grid to “turn off the lights” in Caracas.

The operation was directed by President Donald Trump and coordinated by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Dan Caine.

President Trump Confirms Elite DELTA FORCE Captured Maduro in Daring Overnight Venezuela Raid — Same Legendary Unit That Took Down Saddam Hussein.

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured at their residence inside the Fort Tiuna military complex in Caracas.

President Trump described the location as a “heavily fortified military fortress.”

According to reports, Maduro attempted to reach a solid steel safe room (or “safety space”) but was “bum-rushed” by Delta Force operators before he could close the door.

According to the joint statement, the operation was “a complex law-enforcement mission” requiring “months of coordination, detailed planning, and seamless execution across multiple components of the federal government.”

The Department of War led the effort, with specialized FBI and DEA tactical, aviation, and transport units ensuring the secure capture and transfer of two high-risk defendants.

BOTTOMLINE

In a subsequent Fox News interview, Patel highlighted the FBI’s role, including its Critical Incident Response Group and Hostage Rescue Team, and described the operation as a testament to interagency precision.

This event marks a significant escalation in U.S. efforts to address narco-trafficking networks linked to Venezuelan leadership.

