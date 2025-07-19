By Breanne Deppisch

July 19, 2025

A $250 million fraud scheme that exploited a federally funded children's nutrition program during the COVID-19 pandemic has been described by FBI Director Kash Patel as "one of the worst" in Minnesota history.

The FBI director told Fox News in a statement that 70 people in Minnesota have been indicted for their role in the sprawling "Feeding our Future" fraud scheme during the COVID-19 pandemic, which exploited a federal program designed to reimburse states for the cost of feeding children.

Conspirators falsely claimed to have served millions of meals during the pandemic, but instead used the money for personal gain.

Of the individuals indicted, 38 have pleaded guilty, FBI officials told Fox News Digital. More than a dozen of the individuals are awaiting criminal trial, with the next trial beginning in August.

Conspirators charged in the scheme are accused of fabricating invoices, submitting fake attendance records, and falsely distributing thousands of meals from hundreds of so-called food distribution "sites" across the state — taking advantage of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's decision to waive, for the duration of the pandemic, many of its standard requirements for participation in the Federal Child Nutrition Program — including relaxing its requirement for non-school based distributors to participate in the program.

Charging documents show that roughly 300 "food sites" in the state served little or no food, with the so-called "food vendors" and organizations fabricated to launder money intended to reimburse the cost of feeding children.

FBI officials told Fox News that the investigation and resulting trials and indictments continue to impact the state, and have already touched off legislative reform in Minnesota.

They added that the investigation into the fraud remains ongoing, and that additional charges are expected, though they did not immediately share more details.

The next trial in the state is scheduled to begin on August 11.

"Stealing from the federal government equates to stealing from the American people — there is no simpler truth," FBI's special agent in charge, Alvin Winston, told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"The egregious fraud unveiled in the Feeding our Future case epitomizes a profound betrayal of public trust. These individuals misappropriated hundreds of millions in federal funds intended to nourish vulnerable children during a time of crisis, redirecting those resources into luxury homes, high-end vehicles, and extravagant lifestyles while families faced hardship," he added.

"We will uncover their schemes, dismantle their networks, and ensure that they are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law," he said.

