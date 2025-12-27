By Elizabeth Weibel

December 28, 2025

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel confirmed that the agency will be shutting down the J. Edgar Hoover Building in Washington, DC, “permanently.”

In a post on X, Patel explained that initially, there had been a plan to build a “new headquarters that wouldn’t open until 2035” for almost $5 billion. Patel added that the plan was “scrapped” and the agency “selected the already-existing Reagan Building, saving billions.”

“After more than 20 years of failed attempts, we finalized a plan to permanently close the FBI’s Hoover headquarters and move the workforce into a safe, modern facility,” Patel said. “Working directly with President Trump and Congress, we accomplished what no one else could.”

“This FBI is leaving the Hoover building because this building is unsafe for our workforce,” Patel revealed at the time.

“But we want the American men and women to know if you’re going to come work at the premier law enforcement agency in the world, we’re going to give you a building that’s commensurate with that, and that’s not this place.”

BOTTOMLINE

FBI Director Kash Patel announced on December 26, 2025, that the J. Edgar Hoover Building in Washington, D.C., which has served as the FBI’s headquarters since 1975, will be permanently closed.

The closure is part of a plan to relocate the headquarters to the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, also in D.C., to better allocate resources and provide modern tools for the agency.

While no specific timeline for vacating the Hoover Building has been released, Patel emphasized that the shutdown is final and aims to address longstanding issues with the aging structure, including security concerns and maintenance problems.

The move has sparked some controversy and potential legal challenges, but it aligns with efforts to modernize FBI operations.

