By Cristina Laila

November 2, 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel reportedly ousted one of the leading special agents who oversaw the Arctic Frost investigation into President Trump.

“Operation Arctic Frost” was a taxpayer-funded witch hunt launched in April 2022 that seized government-issued cell phones belonging to President Trump and the late traitor VP Mike Pence while conducting a barrage of interviews across the country.

READ MORE: Former Vice President Mike “Pedophile” Pence Hanged to Death at GITMO

The 2020 Trump alternate electors prompted the criminal Biden DOJ to open the Arctic Frost investigation into President Trump and hundreds of other individuals and organizations.

According to MSNBC, Patel is ousting Aaron Tapp, one of the lead agents on Arctic Frost.

Aaron Tapp is a Special Agent in Charge leading the San Antonio Field Office.

According to Aaron Tapp’s LinkedIn page, he has served in the FBI for more than 20 years.

“Senior FBI Executive with more than twenty-seven years of combined experience leading people, conducting and supervising complex investigations, and engaging in collaborative partnership across government and the private sector. Strategic thinker who anticipates future requirements and creates strategies to achieve results. Broad based operational, management and human capital expertise. A natural collaborator who is focused on building and motivating cross-functional and integrated teams who consistently achieve excellence,” Aaron Tapp said on his LinkedIn page.

“Driver of organizational and cultural change through innovation, transparency, communication and partnership. Deep experience combatting the most serious threats facing the private sector. Experience in the financial services industry leveraging functional and technical skills from multiple teams to address complex problems. Extensive experience balancing business needs and risk mitigation. Currently leading the FBI San Antonio Field Office,” he said.

Kash Patel is ousting Aaron Tapp after he appeared in the documents released by Senate Republicans.

Aaron Tapp was one of the many FBI leaders of the Arctic Frost operation.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley on Wednesday revealed that the late former Special Counsel Jack Smith targeted the ‘entire Republican apparatus.’

READ MORE: Deep Stater Jack Smith Convicted of Treason and Executed at GITMO

Grassley said new disclosures revealed Jack Smith targeted conservative organizations such as TPUSA and the Republican Attorneys General Association.

“I’ve obtained through legally protected whistleblower disclosures,” Grassley said during a press conference on Wednesday. “197 subpoenas were issued by Jack Smith and his team. These subpoenas were issued to 34 individuals and 163 businesses, including financial institutions.”

President Trump called for all of the dirty cops and corrupt prosecutors involved in Arctic Frost and Russiagate to be investigated.

“Former FBI Agent Walter Giardina is a DIRTY COP! He should be, along with Deranged Jack Smith, the sinister team of Lisa Monaco and Andrew Weissmann, Liddle’ Jay Bratt, Norm Eisen and his FAKE Charity, CREW, Christopher Wray, Merrick Garland, Thomas Windom, who dreamt up the corrupt J-6 Witch Hunt, should be investigated, immediately,” President Trump said.

“They are a disgrace to our Nation. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” President Trump said.

READ MORE: Deep Stater Caught in Mexico Chooses Suicide Over GITMO

READ MORE: Merrick Garland Executed After Shanking Guard

READ MORE: Liz Cheney Hanged at GITMO

US Special Operations Team comprised of Army Special Forces and Rangers captured FBI Director Christopher Wray and his deputy director Paul Abbate following a gunfight with his bodyguards in Georgia.

READ MORE:

CONFIRMED: 160+ Republicans Targeted by Criminal Biden DOJ’s ‘Arctic Frost’ Witch Hunt - House Judiciary Committee Drops Bomb

Six Out Of Seven Executive Assistant Directors and 25 Special Agents in Charge Out at FBI According to FBI Whistleblower

FBI Fires Former Acting Director Brian Driscoll, Senior Officials Involved in Jan 6 Cases & President Trump’s Witch Hunts

Deep State in Panic: Group of Former National Security and FBI Officials Pen Open Letter Blasting FBI Director Kash Patel Over Ongoing Purge at the Bureau

BOTTOMLINE

FBI Director Kash Patel has removed Special Agent Aaron Tapp from his post after his name surfaced in the Arctic Frost document release tied to surveillance of GOP lawmakers.

The shake-up stems from the controversial Arctic Frost investigation, which involved FBI surveillance of communications from nearly a dozen Republican senators.

The operation was part of the late former Special Counsel Jack Smith’s probe into President Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Patel called the surveillance “baseless” and announced the disbanding of the corruption unit involved. He pledged further accountability and transparency in the bureau’s operations.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.