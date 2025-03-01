By Sean Adl-Tabatabai

March 1, 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel has vowed to arrest rogue Deep State employees working to destroy and hide Epstein evidence, according to reports.

“The FBI is entering a new era—one that will be defined by integrity, accountability, and the unwavering pursuit of justice,” Patel declared Thursday afternoon on X, adding, “There will be no cover-ups, no missing documents, and no stone left unturned — and anyone from the prior or current Bureau who undermines this will be swiftly pursued.”

Infowars.com reports:

FBI Director Kash Patel warned rogue employees working against the Trump administration they won’t stop the agency’s new era of transparency and accountability, just hours after an FBI field office in New York was accused of delaying the release of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein.

He continued:

”If there are gaps, we will find them. If records have been hidden, we will uncover them. And we will bring everything we find to the DOJ to be fully assessed and transparently disseminated to the American people as it should be. The oath we take is to the Constitution, and under my leadership, that promise will be upheld without compromise.”

Patel’s pledge to hold rogue agents accountable was likely driven by delays in the release of the highly-anticipated Epstein document dump slated for Thursday, with US Attorney General Pam Bondi drafting a letter to Patel asking him to investigate a New York FBI field office that had “never disclosed the existence” of additional files.

“By 8:00 a.m. tomorrow, February 28, the FBI will deliver the full and complete Epstein files to my office, including all records, documents, audio and video recordings and materials related to Jeffrey Epstein and his clients, regardless of how such information was obtained,” Bondi wrote.

“There will be no withholdings or limitations to my or your access,” she added.

The Deep State is clearly scrambling to cover its tracks and protect Epstein’s global elite clientele, but Patel may yet deliver justice to the criminals and enemies of America.

